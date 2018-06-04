‘Bachelorette’ Couple Rachel Lindsay, Dr. Bryan Abasolo Embrace European Vacation, Restage Engagement In Spain

Dr. Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay of 'The Bachelorette' are off on a romantic vacation together and fans are anxious for updates on their wedding plans.

Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo got engaged during last year’s Bachelorette season and they’ve remained happily together ever since. Spoilers detail that they’ll be making an appearance in Episode 2 of Becca Kufrin’s journey airing Monday night, and fans are anxious for updates on how they’re doing. It looks like they’re off on a great vacation together right now and their supporters are hopeful that a wedding date will soon be on the horizon.

The Bachelorette fans saw Rachel Lindsay briefly during Becca Kufrin’s premiere as the ladies spent time with JoJo Fletcher and Kaitlyn Bristowe to talk about finding lasting love on the show. Rachel recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with fiance Dr. Bryan Abasolo and it looks like the two are off on a romantic “baecation” right now.

Lindsay has been sharing some great photos from her trip with Abasolo to Europe. They have spent time in both Spain and Portugal and Rachel is adding fun hashtags to her Instagram posts like “#rnbadventures,” “baecation,” and “bestfriend.” One recent post showed them visiting Calle Laurel, a street in the old town of La Rioja, Spain, an area in the historic center of the town known for its tapas.

Additional Instagram posts have placed Bryan and Rachel in Portugal where they visited the area of Cascais and delighted in tasting some Santini’s gelato. While in Cascais, the Bachelorette star said she was scouting for Bachelorette party locations and she asked her followers to share their suggestions.

Abasolo has shared some sweet Instagram posts throughout his vacation with Lindsay as well. In one, he said that they were back where it all began, noting that Rioja will always have their hearts. He joked that this was the second take of their proposal and the Bachelorette stars shared a short video joyfully shouting out in Rioja that they’re still engaged.

What about wedding plans for the Bachelorette duo? So far, Rachel and Bryan haven’t revealed any specifics in terms of timing for their nuptials. They’ve previously said that they hoped to get married within the next year or so, perhaps over the winter, and it’s certainly a good sign if Lindsay is scoping out bachelorette party locations. Will Lindsay and Abasolo beat the other Bachelorette couples to the altar? Both JoJo and Kaitlyn remain engaged to their final picks too, but neither of those pairs has been in any rush to tie the knot.

Tune in to Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin to see Rachel Lindsay and Dr. Bryan Abasolo help out with a group date and stay tuned to see if their romantic European vacation propels them to start nailing down wedding plans.