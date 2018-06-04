Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Enjoy Some Fun With Her Three Sons

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are seen having a fun time on the lake with the three boys.

Gwen Stefani and her three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, enjoyed the weekend out on the lake with Blake Shelton. They all looked like they were having plenty of fun in the sun as she documented the excursion on her Instagram account. They boarded a boat to go do a little swimming and just hanging out spending some time together.

In one of the short videos clips that Stefani posted was her youngest son, Apollo, standing by waiting to go jet skiing. He excitedly let everyone know exactly who he wanted to go with him for the ride around the lake. He was seen clapping his hands and shouting, “Me and Blake, me and Blake!” as Shelton was busy checking out the jet skis. He may have found a little pal in his girlfriend’s youngest. Apollo later got lots of hugs and kisses from his famous mama as well. He looked like he was having an excellent time.

In a series of other photos and videos posted by Gwen Stefani, her other two boys were seen taking a jump into the water from on top of the boat. She was also caught giggling a bit when her oldest, Kingston, kept asking if the water was deep. There are also a couple of glimpses of Blake relaxing as the boat is cruising around the lake. The country crooner is wearing a blue Hawaiian shirt decked out with palm trees and flowers.

Stefani is apparently taking a short break away from her rehearsals in Las Vegas as she revealed in one of the postings. She is taking up residency starting this month at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort. She has been gearing up for her shows, but this weekend was set aside for some quality time with her family.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Romantic at Pal's Wedding — and She Dances to 'Hollaback Girl'! https://t.co/vgYq2h7Y9a — People (@people) June 3, 2018

In addition to the boating fun, Gwen and Blake were seen at a friend’s wedding that took place on Saturday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple attended the nuptials in Texas and even danced along to Stefani’s famous tune, “Hollaback Girl.” They certainly know how to have a good time.

These two have been talking about getting married for a while now. As far as anyone knows, they have not taken any steps towards that just yet. Blake and Gwen have been together for three years now and her boys have grown to love having him around. If they have started any kind of wedding planning, it sure has been hush-hush so far.