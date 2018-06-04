‘Vanderpump Rules’: Newly Brunette Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Hang With Actor Jason Statham

Lala Kent's boyfriend continues to introduce her to big name actors.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attended a charity event over the weekend and spent time at the event with actor Jason Statham.

As the reality star and singer prepares to begin filming on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, she’s been spending a lot of time with her producer boyfriend and attending a ton of glamorous events with him. Most recently, the pair showed up to an event in Los Angeles thrown by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During Schwarzenegger’s event, Emmett shared a photo on Instagram in which he and his newly brunette girlfriend posed on each side of Statham.

“[Jason Statham] and [Lala Kent] rocking it at [Arnold Schwarzenegger’s] charity event,” Emmett wrote in the caption of the photo.

As fans may have seen days prior, Kent chronicled the process of taking her locks from blonde to brunette on her Instagram account in a number of stories shared on her page. She also posted a few solo shots of herself after becoming a brunette and received tons of messages from her fans and followers, who seemed to approve of her new look.

While Kent had been sporting blond locks since fans met her years ago on Vanderpump Rules Season 4, she is now sporting a much, much darker shade.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett stuck up a relationship after she gained fame on Vanderpump Rules in early 2016. However, because Emmett was married to Ambyr Childers when they first met, Kent was extremely secretive about their relationship on the show and on her social media pages. Then, during the show’s sixth season, Kent finally acknowledged that she was dating the movie and television producer and began sharing more photos of the two of them together on her social media pages.

Emmett and Childers’ divorce was finalized at the end of last year.

Throughout this year, Kent has gone through some very high highs and very low lows. As fans will recall, Kent kicked off the year on a high note as she wrapped up the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules and saw success as a musician and actress. Then, in April, Kent shared the tragic news of her father’s death as she flew from Los Angeles to Utah to be with her family.

Following her dad’s passing, Kent attempted to get back to her normal life as she returned to Emmett’s side and traveled to Cannes, France, for the premiere of his latest movie, Gotti.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo later this year for Season 7.