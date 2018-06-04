Sofia Richie Was Reportedly Getting ‘Fed Up’ With Scott Disick’s Behavior Before Split

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s breakup wasn’t the most shocking celebrity split of the year. However, sources are revealing that there was some drama surrounding the separation and that many of Scott’s former issues were major factors that contributed to the end of the relationship.

According to a June 3 report by E! Online, Sofia Richie ended her relationship with Scott Disick after photos of him snuggling up to a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming last week surfaced online. However, that was only the tip of the iceberg. Sources tell the outlet that Sofia and Scott had been having some problems and that Disick’s old patterns were a big reason for the split.

Insiders reveal that Scott Disick has “been drinking a lot” and has been going “off the rails,” which is something that fans have seen him do many times in the past. In fact, Scott’s party hard personality is one of the reasons his nine-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian ended. Now, he’s also lost Sofia Richie due to his wild ways.

“Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around. She couldn’t take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it’s just very toxic behavior. It’s very up and down.”

The sources go on to say that Sofia Richie was “heavily” influenced by friends and family to break up with Scott Disick. Sofia’s father, music icon Lionel Richie, reportedly led the charge and warned his daughter to get out of the toxic relationship while she still could.

“Sofia was fed up and heavily influenced by friends and family, especially Lionel, to break it off. Lionel has warned Sofia to get out while she can and move on.”

Meanwhile, Richie reportedly felt like she had “no choice” but to call it quits with Disick because she “shouldn’t stand for being cheated on.” Another source told the outlet that Scott was basically “unfazed” by Sofia’s decision to end the romance and that he doesn’t seem to care about the split.

Neither Scott Disick nor Sofia Richie has officially confirmed the split. However, fans are keeping a close eye out for any signs that the couple has ended the relationship, or possibly gotten back together after the drama.