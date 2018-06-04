Kym Herjavec Shares Adorable New Pic Of Robert Snuggling With Baby Hudson

The 'DWTS' pro dancer shares a snuggly Sunday snap of her two favorite guys.

Kym Herjavec may want to consider a career change. The 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, who scored a mirrorball win with NFL star Hines Ward back in 2011, is a pro at taking candid photos.

Kym just posted an adorable photo of her two favorite guys—husband Robert Herjavec and her newborn son Hudson—to Instagram. In the photo, the proud papa is seen snuggling his little boy with a dreamy look on his face. Kym captioned the snap with: “Sunday snuggles.”

The DWTS lovebirds, who welcome twins Hudson Robert and Haven Mae in late April, have shared their love story, and now their parenting journey, with fans from the very beginning. Both Kym and Robert recently posted professionally taken photos of their babies to Instagram in celebration of the twins’ one-month milestone, but just ahead of Father’s Day, Kym’s new candid is especially poignant.

Robert Herjavec is not a first-time father—the 55-year-old Shark Tank guru has three grown children named Caprice, Skye, and Brendan, from his previous 25-year marriage to Diane Plese—but his Sunday snuggle with baby Hudson proves it’s never too late to go back to the baby stage.

You can see Kym Herjavec’s adorable Sunday snap below.

Sunday snuggles ???? A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Jun 3, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Of course, this isn’t the first sleeping baby post that Kym Herjavec has shared with her social media followers. Last month, Kym posted a video that showed her twins snoozing in separate bassinets. Kym urged fans to watch the short clip all the way to the end, captioning the post with: “Sweet Hudson sound asleep and little Havie Mae has always got her eye on you!” Indeed, at the end of the clip, the newborn baby girl wakes from her restful sleep to take a sly peek at the camera and it is really sweet.

Both Kym and Robert Herjavec have spoken about how blessed they are to have their little angels. The couple, who met in 2015 when they were partnered together for the 20th season of Dancing With the Stars, welcomed their twin babies on April 23 after undergoing in vitro fertilization, according to People.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. It really is a miracle,” Kym Herjavec told the magazine shortly before the twins’ birth. “It’s such an amazing blessing.”

Take a look at the video below to see more “twinning” pics posted by Kym and Robert Herjavec.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC this fall.