Meghan Trainor Reveals Surprising Wedding Plans Before Marrying Daryl Sabara

Meghan's revealing some pretty surprising titbits about her wedding.

Meghan Trainor is revealing her pretty surprising wedding plans for when she marries her fiancé Daryl Sabra. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, the singer confessed that she actually won’t be having a big over-the-top wedding like some may be expecting from her.

When asked about her big plans for her big day by the outlet at iHeartRadio’s KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert presented by AT&T on June 2, Megan confessed that she’ll be keeping things small, and her wedding will actually be more like a backyard BBQ than a big and lavish affair.

Trainor confessed that her and Sabara’s wedding will likely be so lowkey that it will probably just take place in her backyard with her manager officiating the ceremony.

“I think I’m just gonna be casual. I think I’m just gonna do it in my backyard,” Meghan told the site over the weekend when asked about her impending wedding. “I’ve got a great yard and my manager, like, legally can marry people.”

The “No Excuses” singer went on to describe her wedding plans as being very “chill.”

“I just might have my best friend do it and we might just chill and have like a barbecue,” Trainor continued of her big day but appeared to suggest she doesn’t have any concrete ideas just yet by coyly adding, “I don’t know!”

Though Meghan didn’t reveal just when she and Daryl plan to tie the knot, she appears to have been doing a little more thinking about her big day after telling People in March that she hadn’t even started planning following her fiancé getting down on one knee in December.

She did tease that there may already be a wedding date for herself and Daryl set; however, as Meghan confessed to the outlet at the time that her manager had put a wedding in her busy schedule.

“I’m enjoying being engaged so much. And my manager said, ‘It’s in the schedule!'” Trainor said after confessing that she hadn’t gotten down to the all-important planning just yet. “So a wedding is in the schedule, I guess!”

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

TMZ confirmed in December that Daryl had proposed to Meghan on her 24th birthday, which was just before Christmas on December 22.

Trainor revealed the exciting news in a video she shared on her Instagram page which showed the Spy Kids actor getting down on one knee and surprising her in a tunnel made out of Christmas lights.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!!,” Trainor captioned the adorable video she posted on the social media site, which showed the proposal happening followed by another surprise as the singer’s friends and family appeared to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

She also called Daryl “the love of my life” and added that he had “made all [her] dreams come true” for her birthday.

“He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends,” Trainor then added of how Sabara, who she first started dating back in July 2016, proposed.

Shortly after the proposal, Meghan confessed that she knew her wedding was going to take some planning to get all their family and friends in the same place at the same time.

“We’ve got a lot of friends and family,” Meghan said in early January while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, “and we’re trying to think how we can fit them all in one place and it’s going to take some planning.”