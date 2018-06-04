Amber Heard Posts Instagram Picture Showing Off Backside In White Swimsuit

The actress is taking a tropical vacation after throwing herself into her film career and philanthropic causes.

Amber Heard was seen on vacation sporting a white bathing suit, showing off her assets for a portrait taken and posted to her official Instagram. The film star added in the caption, “Sometimes you get a sign” in the photo where she is seen hugging a palm tree with her hair pulled back into two french braids during her tropical vacation.

The Texas native is currently dating Heidi Klum’s ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel, according to Us Weekly. She ended an on-again, off-again relationship with Elon Musk in February 2018. Prior to her relationship with Musk, Heard was married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015-2017.

That marriage ended with the Justice League actress accusing Depp in April 2017 of showing up at her birthday party on April 22 “inebriated and high.” She claimed he “violently shoved me to the floor” after grabbing her by the hair, as reported by Variety.

Variety reported that in May 2016, Tillet Wright, a mutual friend of the couple, called 911 at the request of the actress. According to Heard, the conversation began very normally but then Depp “began obsessing about something that was untrue and his demeanor changed dramatically.” Heard claimed, “Johnny then grabbed the cell phone, wound up his arm like a baseball pitcher and threw the cell phone at me striking my cheek and eye with great force,” Heard claimed. “He then forcibly pulled back my hair as I attempted to stand from the sofa … Johnny continued screaming at me, pulling my hair, striking me and violently grabbing my face.”

Since splitting with Depp, Heard has thrown herself into her film career and charity work. She is currently championing a cause for a 12-year-old Syrian refugee named Weam. “She’s currently suffering from a deadly disease and desperately needs our help,” the actress said on Instagram.

Amber explained to her millions of followers that the young girl “needs a blood transfusion” and that her medical care was costly. She has partnered with Crowdrise to help foot the little girl’s medical bills. On the official page for the fund Heard penned, “She lives in Jordan’s Zaatari Refugee Camp and suffers from thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder. The day I met her, her father brought her to the SAMS center in Zaatari Camp because she had passed out and was feeling weak.”

“In order to save her life, she needs blood transfusions every 20 days, and iron chelation (oral medication) daily. The cost of this lifelong treatment is around $900 monthly, and her family cannot afford it. Weam was receiving a transfusion from a local NGO, but because of budget cuts, Weam hasn’t been able to receive treatment for the past two months,” Heard noted.

Thus far, Heard’s efforts have raised over $10,000 toward the cause.