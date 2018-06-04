FBI Agent Busts A Cap, Not Move, In Onlooker After Dropping Gun While Dancing

An FBI agent walks into a bar and the rest is Twitter history.

A club goer got shot in the leg by accident, after an FBI agent dropped his gun on the floor of a Denver bar during a wild dance move, the BBC reports.

The incident happened over the weekend, in the early hours of Saturday morning, at the Mile High Spirits and Distillery bar in Denver, Colorado.

According to the sources, the FBI agent, who remains unnamed, was off duty and was enjoying the spotlight on the nightclub’s dance floor around 12:45 a.m. His bold dance moves had drawn in quite a crowd, which gathered around the agent to watch him strut his stuff.

While trying to impress his audience, the FBI agent performed a backflip, at which point his gun fell from its holster and landed on the dance floor. When the agent went to pick it up, the gun accidentally went off, the bullet hitting an onlooker standing in the crowd.

The whole thing was captured on video, which was massively shared on Twitter. The footage shows the FBI agent busting his crazy dance move, which later leads his to unwittingly shoot a fellow bar patron.

The unfortunate bystander suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was rushed to a local hospital.

“The victim was transported to the hospital with a good prognosis,” notes a statement from the Denver Police Department, which refused to disclose the name of the medical facility.

This @FBI agent was dancing at a Denver bar on Saturday night. Did a back flip, gun falls. He picks it up and a round is fired, hitting a man (he'll be ok.)

Officer Marika Putnam, spokeswoman for the Denver police, told the media that the FBI agent was questioned on the matter and then released to an FBI supervisor.

The Denver District Attorney’s office has yet to determine whether the agent will stand any charges or disciplinary action following Saturday’s incident.

The authorities are first looking to establish if the agent had been drinking and if alcohol consumption had anything to do with the regrettable discharge of his firearm. Blood test results are pending and will shed light on the matter, CBS News.

Meanwhile, the FBI failed to give any details on the internal measures that are being taken in response to the situation.

“The investigation is active, ongoing, and a personnel matter so we cannot provide comment at this time,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The bureau refused to provide information on the firearms protocol that the FBI has in place for off-duty agents, notes CBS News.

“You cannot carry [a gun] if you’re in a bar or an establishment if you’ve been drinking,” said a fellow customer of the bar, who is also a gun owner.

“I would certainly hope that alcohol was not involved, because being a gun owner myself and being part of a community that cares about gun safety, I’m very responsible with my firearms. My friends are as well,” stated the club goer, as reported by CBS Denver.