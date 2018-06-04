‘Little People, Big World’s’ Jackson Roloff Has His Arm In A Splint After Fall

The littlest star of 'Little People, Big World' fell and hurt his arm.

After a harrowing experience that saw the youngest star of Little People, Big World take a tumble that got him rushed to emergency care, Jackson Roloff’s mother posted an update on her little boy that helped fans breathe a sigh of relief.

Tori Roloff, one of the co-stars of Little People, Big World, took to her Instagram page to post a photo of little Jackson in an arm splint.

“Nothing slows this guy down,” she wrote while adding that the family still “isn’t sure” if he suffered from a full-on fracture or if it’s just a “nursemaid’s elbow.” And, until everyone knows for sure, Jackson has to stay in a splint until it’s all figured out.

Check out the picture of Jackson Roloff in his little splint below.

According to In Touch Weekly, the littlest Little People, Big World star took a tumble while he was learning to walk. Though it wasn’t caught on the TLC cameras, Tori shared updates with fans of the show on her social media pages.

This arm incident was really the first time that Jackson had gotten any sort of injury or illness, and it seems as though Zach and Tori Roloff handled the baby’s injury with ease.

Fans have also remarked that Tori has seemed to “really grow into her role” as a mother over the course of the year, and that has earned her much respect amongst the fandom of the show.

Jackson, like his father, has achondroplasia, which is the most common form of dwarfism.

Those who suffer from this ailment have weak muscles and bowed legs, which is perhaps part of the biggest reason that Jackson got hurt so badly when he was learning to walk. Babies who suffer from achondroplasia also take longer to learn how to walk than their “regular sized” counterparts, and they often suffer from weak muscles.

In addition, even though Jackson was a baby who had normal weight — he was born well over 9 pounds! — the doctors discovered that his limbs were growing “smaller than average” while his mother was still pregnant to him, leading them to make the achondroplasia diagnosis.

Despite Jackson’s struggles as a baby, the Roloffs are very excited to be parents — Zach, especially, has expressed great joy in being a father to his literal “mini-me” — and the adventures of Jackson Roloff are frequently enjoyed both by watchers of Little People, Big World and social media watchers.