Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Adorable Matching Family Photo With 1-Month-Old Daughter

Jamie Lynn shared the sweetest photo of herself, her husband, and her daughter posing with the newborn.

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing the most adorable family photo showing herself, her husband Jamie, her 9-year-old daughter Maddie, and their 1-month-old baby Ivey Joan sporting matching outfits. Entertainment Tonight reports that Jamie Lynn shared the sweet family picture to her Instagram account on June 3, where the family could be seen matching in their Louisiana Swarm softball gear.

Spears – who’s the little sister of Britney Spears – then captioned the adorable snap by telling her 1.5 million followers that her family members are “My #1’s” with a red heart and baseball emoji.

In the sweet picture, the four could all be seen wearing red tops in support of the team, including Jamie Lynn and Jamie’s newborn daughter who they welcomed into the world on April 11.

The proud parents also showed their support with matching baseball hats while little Maddie matched baby Ivey with her red top.

ET reports that Jamie Lynn – who was just 16-years-old when she announced that she was pregnant with Maddie – also shared a video of the 9-year-old killing it on the baseball field during the Sunday game as her proud family gathered to watch her.

The video the country singer shared with her followers showed her daughter running the bases after hitting the ball hard during the game.

“Maddie turned her single into a triple by running hard on the other teams error,” Spears wrote alongside the clip as she gushed over her firstborn daughter’s athletic ability.

Jamie Lynn’s latest peek into her family life comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that the former Zoey 101 actress recently confessed that she’s still adjusting to her new life and role as a mom of two. Spears joked in a candid interview that she’d found herself having to breastfeed at Maddie’s softball games.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“I am breastfeeding, so [Ivey] is pretty on-demand with that,” Spears told People last month in a candid interview about becoming a mom for the second time.

“I sat in the car at the ballpark and breastfed. I was like, ‘If one of Maddie’s friends sees me, she’s gonna be so livid,'” Jamie Lynn then confessed of one of the more unusual places she’s found herself having to breastfeed since welcoming her second daughter into the world in April.

She then added of having to take a little time out from her daughter’s softball game in order to breastfeed her baby, “You gotta do what you gotta do!” as she joked about the new routine taking care of her two girls.

Also last month, Spears shared a number of sweet family photos with People.

The outlet posted various professional photos of Jamie Lynn, her husband, and Maddie all posing with baby Ivey. Spears also revealed to the site that she and Jamie had named their daughter after her late aunt, who had passed away due to breast cancer.