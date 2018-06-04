‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Celebrates Ten Years As Steffy, Plus Advice For Character

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has some wise words for Steffy Forrester.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is celebrating a huge milestone today. Today marks her tenth anniversary on Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy Forrester. She Knows Soaps interviewed the star on this incredible achievement and learned more about how she has evolved as an actress, and life as part of this incredible daytime team.

Steffy Forrester was born in 1999, but the soap opera rapidly aged her so that by the time MacInnes Wood landed the role in 2008, she was a young adult. Ridge wanted her to come home from her London school to take her rightful place in management at Forrester Creations. But, Steffy decided that she would rather learn the ins and outs of the business from the bottom up. Today, Steffy earned her right to sit at the top of the food chain as she wasn’t afraid to put in the hard work.

Likewise, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood says that she had a rather bumpy start to her time on the soap opera. She had to adapt to the quick-paced world of daytime television and having to learn her lines quickly. However, it was Susan Flannery who inspired her to deliver her best work.

“If I didn’t do a good job, she’d call me out.”

“She reminded me so much of my grandmother. I gravitated toward her for many reasons.

The star even elaborates on one of Bold and the Beautiful most famous love triangles between Steffy, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton). She says that she was excited to hear that the old rivalry was going to be stirred up again. After spending a few years in Europe, Hope finally returned to Los Angeles. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood only had good things to say about her co-star.

“It’s tough going when someone [else] played that role for so long, but she is so sweet. She’s so kind, and we play well with each other. She offers something totally different. I feel like she fits. It’s been fun to see someone breathing fresh air into the character.”

Bold and the Beautiful current storyline involves Steffy having cheated on Liam. Time and again, she apologizes to Liam and begs him to take her back. Of course, what makes it more heartbreaking is that she is also thinking about their baby, Kelly, and how much she wants for them to be a family. However, the actress did reveal that one thing does surprise her about the current script. Jacqueline MacInnes Wood states that it comes as a shock when she sees her character begging. Her answer makes sense if one knows the confident, self-assured Steffy of days gone by. This is the Steffy that Bold and the Beautiful viewers have come to know and respect.

“Come on, girlfriend, move on! Get over this!’ I just want to tell her, ‘You’ve groveled enough, get over it!'”