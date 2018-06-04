Dating John Mayer A Bad Career Move, Singer Jokes With Andy Cohen On ‘WWHL’

The 'New Light' singer has a long list of bad breakups with celebrity exes.

John Mayer has a long list of celebrity ex-girlfriends, but now he’s admitting that, based on his track record, there are some stars who want nothing to do with him. Mayer made a surprise appearance on pal Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live to honor the host’s 50th birthday. During the chat, Mayer thanked the birthday boy for opening the door for him to hang out with A-listers who would normally stay far away from him.

“You have a lot of friends who, without you, would want nothing to do with me,” Mayer told Cohen, according to E! News. “You’re friends with Jennifer Lawrence, who just doesn’t want anything to do with me.”

John Mayer went on to explain that he doesn’t have the greatest track record with famous female celebs. John’s long list of A-list exes includes Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who made such an impression that she reportedly had a song written about her (Mayer’s 2002 hit “Your Body is a Wonderland.”)

Of his checkered dating past, Mayer told Cohen the following.

“Look, I don’t have the world’s greatest track record when it comes to celebrity relationships, so it’s amazing to watch your friends humor me on a friend level, but also keep a fair distance from me. It’s really, really fun, because if you are someone who cares about your image—and you take this job because it looks right, you don’t take that job—dating John Mayer at this point is conceptually just sort of a no-no. So, it’s really fun to get to hang out with your friends—A-list star friends—who otherwise would be highly uncomfortable sitting around me!”

John also joked that he is “slowly but surely” setting himself up “for another disastrous celebrity relationship so that I can wake a month later and be back 10 years in time.”

John Mayer isn’t kidding when he says he’s had some disastrous relationships. The singer is known for kissing and telling, and his breakup with Jennifer Aniston was notoriously bad. Andy Cohen even dished about it in his book, Superficial, writing about running into the Friends star at a restaurant when she was out with Mayer. In his book, Cohen revealed he wanted to say hello to Aniston and he asked John to go over to her table with him. But Andy revealed that John “told me with a look that the Queen of Smartwater would not be having it” and he quickly exited the eatery.

And after a disastrous short fling with Taylor Swift in 2010, Mayer was rumored to be the subject of her scathing song, “Dear John.”

While Swift never confirmed the song was about him, Mayer told Rolling Stone he didn’t deserve to be name-checked in the bitter breakup anthem which talks about his “dark twisted games.”

“I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do,” Mayer told Rolling Stone. “I was really caught off-guard and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down.”

Mayer also made waves in 2010 when he described ex-girlfriend Jessica Simpson as “sexual napalm” in an interview with Playboy. Mayer dished to the men’s magazine about his sexually charged relationship with Simpson, describing the singer as “a drug.”

“Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me, Mayer told Playboy, according to the Daily Mail. “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f**king snort you?'”

Simpson later hit back at Mayer during an appearance on The View.

“I thought he was stupid for breaking up with me,” she said. “And he’ll never have this napalm again.”

Simpson later hit back at Mayer during an appearance on The View.