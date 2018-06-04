Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘At War’ With Kim & Kanye, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are allegedly upset with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The famous family is reportedly now embattled in a feud that all leads back to Tristan’s cheating scandal.

According to a June 3 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are unhappy that Kanye West mentioned the cheating scandal on his new album. In addition, Tristan’s still holding a grudge against Kim Kardashian, who has spoken out about his cheating publicly.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan is so angry with Kim and Kanye that he never wants to spend time with them again. Although Khloe is said to be trying to help her boyfriend get over the family drama, he’s reportedly not planning to “play nice” when he sees Kimye in the future.

“Tristan is so angry about Kanye’s diss, he’s told Khloe he never wants to be in the same room as him or Kim again. Poor Khloe is totally caught in the middle. She has Tristan’s back on this and gets why he’s mad but the last thing she wants is a war with Kim and Kanye over this. Tristan is fully prepared though, he has no interest in playing nice with Kim and Kanye now, he’s just not fake like that,” the insider reveals.

Kanye West made headlines when he referenced Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian in one of his new songs. “All these THOTS on Christian Mingle / Almost what got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b—- gon’ leave you,” Kanye sings in one track off of the new album.

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Twitter account to praise Kanye West’s new album, Ye. Khloe simply tweeted “Ye” with multiple fire emojis, seemingly expressing her approval for the new songs.

It seems unlikely that Khloe Kardashian would send out a very public tweet to praise Kanye West’s new record if Tristan Thompson was feeling so strongly about the lyrics that mentioned his cheating scandal. In addition, Khloe recently revealed that she had the best sisters in the world, calling them her “besties,” just after Kris Jenner announced she would soon be moving home to L.A.

Since neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has spoken out about the cheating scandal, or Kanye West’s lyrics, their feelings on the subject are not known. However, it seems that there is no dramatic family feud happening at the moment.