‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Applauds Third Baby Daddy Chris Lopez For Being ‘Real’

Kailyn Lowry had kind words for her third baby daddy over the weekend on Twitter.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez may have endured a messy split in late 2016, just weeks after the Teen Mom 2 star learned she was expecting, but as she pointed out in a number of tweets on Saturday, he never spoke to the media about her.

In a series of tweets on June 3, the longtime reality star and mother of three spoke out about her relationship with her third baby daddy and applauded him for being “real” even when they were fighting. As she pointed out, she can always tell if someone is being genuine if they don’t “dog” her out each and every time they get into an argument.

“Chris & I went throughhhhhhh it. And he neverrrrrr did one single interview,” Lowry tweeted.

Lowry also said that Lopez hasn’t said much about their time together on any of his social media pages, which a number of her other exes, including Dominique Potter and Javi Marroquin, have been known to do in the past.

Lowry and Lopez began dating one another in 2016 after Lowry confirmed the end of her marriage to Marroquin that May. Then, as the year came to an end, so did their relationship and Lowry was forced to endure the hardships of being a pregnant mom of two young children by herself.

Lowry gave birth to her and Lopez’s son, Lux Russell, in August 2017.

Kailyn Lowry recently opened up about her short-lived romance with Chris Lopez during a chat with Dr. Drew Pinsky during a recent Teen Mom 2 reunion and during their conversation, Lowry admitted that she was still struggling to get over the sudden end of their relationship.

When Lowry first confirmed that she was expecting her third child, she also confirmed she and Lopez were no longer together and as time went on, it was revealed that he had allegedly cheated on her throughout the pregnancy. Still, Lowry felt that they had something real and was completely devastated when they broke up.

Since her breakup from Lopez, Lowry has been linked to both Dominique Potter and Javi Marroquin but, as fans now know, Marroquin is currently involved in a romance with Lauren Comeau and expecting his second child with her. As for the past relationship between Lowry and Potter, Lowry recently said on Twitter that Potter hadn’t been genuine with her when they were dating.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.