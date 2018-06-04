’19 Kids And Counting’s’ Josh Duggar Appears In Rare Social Media Message For Son’s Birthday

The scandal-ridden reality star resurfaced to honor son Marcus.

Former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar has resurfaced on social media to honor the birthday of his son Marcus in a photo published on the family’s official social media page.

Duggar was seen in a family photo as part of a collage made as a tribute to Marcus, who turned 5-years-old on June 2. Josh’s parents, Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar, took to family’s official Facebook page to share several photos, one of them a family photo of Josh, wife Anna, and their four children.

“Happy birthday to our sweet grandson, Marcus! We love your sweet, precious spirit, Marcus! You are growing up so fast and learning new things each and every day! We love you and love watching you grow in the knowledge of the Lord,” the caption read.

Fans were split about the post on the family’s Facebook page. One fan posted the following message, “Nice family pic. Glad things are working out. All the best!” Another also applauded the clan, remarking, “It’s so nice to see a photo of Anna, Josh, and their beautiful family. Anna doesn’t post too often on Instagram. Happy Birthday to sweet Marcus!”

One fan was not so complimentary of Josh. “The plot to cover for this monster was a very ‘Christian’ thing to do! They are all nuts…. except Jinger…. you go girl!” A Duggar-watcher also slammed Michelle and Jim Bob by stating, “Sweet and precious are so overused by you. Do really know anything about your kids and grandkids? Same generic messages.”

In 2015, In Touch broke a story that when Josh was just 15-years-old, he had molested five underage girls. Four of them turned out to be his own sisters. He was later revealed to have cheated on wife Anna after a hack on the dating website Ashley Madison. Josh also admitted to cheating on his wife Anna and that he had an addiction to porn.

He later admitted to his past actions in a statement shared by Us Weekly, “I have been the biggest hypocrite ever. While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife,” he wrote. “I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family.”

Josh was admitted to a faith-based rehab facility for six months after the reveal and has kept a low profile ever since. Josh and Anna reconciled their marriage and announced they would be welcoming a fifth child to their family. Mason Duggar was born in September 2017, joining siblings Michael, Meredith, Marcus, and Mackynzie.