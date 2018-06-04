Taylor Swift Builds Huge Wall Around Her Historic Beverly Hills Mansion

The 'Reputation' singer is trying to protect herself against unwanted intruders.

Singer Taylor Swift is attempting to keep unwanted intruders off her Beverly Hills property by putting up a wall designed to keep unwanted visitors out. The singer is attempting to make her residence secure.

According to TMZ, Taylor first made an attempt to improve security around her historic Beverly Hills home back in 2017 by putting up a 7-foot wall around her property. This did not deter fans from trying to scale the wall. One man was arrested for trespassing in April after managing to make it over the wall and inside her property.

Swift has since taken an even more aggressive action to make her home more secure. TMZ reported that according to new building docs, the singer was granted permission for a new 12-14 foot high wall. This will be placed behind the current walls, according to TMZ’s source, “in order to improve security and privacy on the subject property due to multiple attempts by people to enter the property over the existing, lower perimeter wall.”

The site reported that Swift’s new wall will also include landscaping, including box ivy and bushes, to cover any holes in the wall so no one can see in from the outside.

TMZ reported that before the “Reputation” singer was allowed to proceed with her landscape improvements, a special meeting had to be called to grant permission because her home was designated a historic landmark. In April 2017, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the singer’s request to designate her mansion, which she purchased in 2015 for $25 million, as a historic city landmark.

ABC News revealed that the 11,000 square foot home, built in 1934, is known as the Samuel Goldwyn Estate because it was owned by famed Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, the co-founder of the studio which eventually became MGM. The home sits just behind the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel.

GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS) Kevin Winter / Getty Images

ABC continued in their report that the home was marked for preservation because it “possesses a high artistic or aesthetic value and embodies the distinctive characteristics of an architectural style… type… or period.”

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse said while thanking Swift and her team for restoring the home, according to Mansion Global.

The site reported that the mansion was a favorite place for some of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars of the 1930s and 40s to hang out, including Marlene Dietrich, Charlie Chaplin, and Clark Gable.