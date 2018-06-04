Eva Longoria Shows Off Huge Baby Bump Days Before Due Date

Pregnant Eva is stepping out and showing off her huge baby bump.

Pregnant Eva Longoria is showing off her huge baby bump while taking a stroll with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston. Daily Mail published new photos of the actress looking ready to pop as she enjoyed a little gentle exercise days before she’s expected to welcome her first child, a baby boy, into the world.

The candid paparazzi shots showed Eva and Jose, who goes by the name of Pepe, out for a walk together in Beverly Hills on June 3 where the former Desperate Housewives actress sported a black tank top with the word “Mama Bear” stretched over her growing bump. Hello! Magazine reported earlier this year that the actress’s due date is some time in June.

Longoria teamed her very appropriate top with black leggings and sensible pink sneakers as she headed outdoors, while she also opted to shield her eyes from the sun with black shades and a black cap.

The sweet photos also showed Eva getting a little help from her husband as she attempted to make her way down some steps. In the photos shared by Daily Mail, Pepe grabbed her by the hand to help her down some steps while his wife placed her hand on her growing baby belly.

The site reported that pregnant Longoria then got changed into another black ensemble before stepping out again later that day with Baston.

Eva Longoria and her hubby are still waiting for their baby boy to arrive! https://t.co/gbZuwXgS5C — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 3, 2018

In other photos snapped of the star, she could be seen wearing a black dress that stretched over her bump and seemingly gave a nod to her Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle Solis – as well as her real-life role as a wife – by wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Housewife” written on it.

Just Jared reported that the twosome was doing some shopping together at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles when the photos were taken, potentially grabbing some last minute items for their little bundle of joy.

The candid paparazzi pictures came shortly after Longoria joked about her pregnant side profile on social media.

Taking to Instagram on June 2, the Over Her Dead Body actress shared a photo of herself in a tight white body-hugging dress which was taken from the side.

The sweet picture showed pregnant Eva’s bump looking pretty big as she sported heels and a long, white flowy jacket that blew up in the wind.

“Whoa Baby! That’s quite the profile,” Longoria jokingly wrote in the caption, adding a baby and a bottle emoji to the picture. She then captioned the baby bump photo she shared with her close to 5 million followers with the hashtag, #StillWaitingForHimToArrive.

JC Olivera / Getty Images

Eva and her husband confirmed back in December that they are expecting a baby boy, and Eva has been pretty open about her pregnancy since.

As Inquisitr reported, the star even shared a glimpse inside her pajama-themed baby shower with her social media followers last month.

Eva also joked in a late-night April interview that she was feeling pretty uncomfortable all over as she neared the end of her pregnancy.

“Everything’s uncomfortable,” Longoria said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, per People. “It’s not just your belly — everything gets bigger. I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs, they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.”