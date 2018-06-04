Kyle Richards Says She Feels Guilt About Family Heirlooms Stolen From Her Home

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star is still reeling from a terrifying home burglary.

Kyle Richards had a rollercoaster of a year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is celebrating the premiere of her new TV series, American Woman (set to debut on Paramount Network on June 7), a personal project long in the making. But she is also still feeling the aftermath of a terrifying robbery that took place at her home last December.

In a new interview with People, Kyle admitted that the robbery, which occurred while her family was vacationing in Aspen and resulted in the loss of over $1 million in jewels, clothes, and purses, still has her shaken.

Richards revealed that she has played the frightening event “over and over again” in her mind and that she is still feeling the pain of losing the many jewelry items that were left to her by her late mother, Kathleen, who died in 2002. Kyle had planned to give some of the family heirlooms to her four daughters someday.

“The sentimental was the hardest because it was personal,” Kyle told People. “I can’t replace those things. But everything I had was either gifts or sentimental or I worked my a** off for them.”

In the months following the robbery, Kyle Richards has ramped up her home security system. Her Encino home now boasts a virtual guard with cameras spanning the property, and she employs a security guard—and she has five dogs.

“I have every protection imaginable. But nothing left to take!” Richards told People.

Kyle Richards also revealed that she feels “bad” because the majority of her mother’s jewelry was left to her and now it is all gone. Kyle has two famous sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. Of the stolen family jewels, Kyle told People the following.

“There was guilt attached to it. They got taken from me, from my house, on my watch.”

Richards’ guilt about the burglary comes as she deals with a family rift with her sister, Kathy, over her new show American Woman. The Paramount drama was inspired by their mother Kathleen’s life as a single mom in the 1970s. Kathy Hilton is reportedly upset over the subject matter and hasn’t spoken to Kyle in nearly six months.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle Richards recently skipped the wedding of her sister Kathy’s son Barron Hilton to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff. Kyle was busy doing press for the American Woman premiere and was unable to time off to travel to St. Barts for her nephew’s wedding.