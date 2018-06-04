Janet Jackson Calls Cops To Check On Welfare Of Year-Old Son During His Visit With Ex

The pop legend was tipped off that ex-husband Wissam Al Mana was allegedly acting 'aggressive.'

Janet Jackson reportedly called the police to do a welfare check on her year-old, Eissa, while the child was with his father. She made the call after she was tipped off by her nanny that her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana was displaying some alleged “aggressive” behavior.

TMZ reported that Janet made a call to Malibu authorities, asking cops to check in on her son. Eissa was reported to be staying with Al Mana at the Nobu Hotel. Jackson called police after being told by her nanny of alleged aggressive behavior displayed by her ex-husband. When police checked on the child and father, they found no one to be in danger, according to TMZ. The site reported that police discussed the matter with both Jackson and Al Mana, and told them to handle the matter “civilly.”

TMZ reported that Jackson called authorities around 10 p.m. PT on June 2. A spokesperson for the Malibu Lost Hill’s sheriff’s station said in a statement to People Magazine, “Deputies were there [and] called to the scene. They decided the child was okay and they left.” Entertainment Tonight reported that Jackson’s brother, singer Randy Jackson, said that Jackson was concerned after their nanny was “terrified” by the behavior of Al Mana and “locked herself in a bathroom, so she could contact Janet.”

Since their split in 2017, the couple had committed to co-parenting their son. “All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jackson and Al Mana split in April 2017, just three months after she gave birth to the couple’s son Eissa in January of the same year. She was 50 years old at the time of her son’s birth. Eissa is her only child. News of Jackson’s pregnancy first surfaced in April 2016 when she postponed her “Unbreakable” tour to plan her family, according to the Huffington Post. The pregnancy was later confirmed by her brother Tito in an interview with Andy Cohen published on SoundCloud.

Jackson and Al Mana confirmed they secretly married in 2012, according to the Huffington Post, in a private ceremony. “The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony,” the couple said in a joint statement. “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children’s charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy.”