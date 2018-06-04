Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Enjoy Romantic Canadian Getaway

The 'Modern Family' star enjoys some down time with her Canadian boyfriend.

Ariel Winter is enjoying a sweet summer break before starting work on the final season of Modern Family. The ABC star gave fans a glimpse at her recent visit to Canada with boyfriend, actor Levi Meaden. Over the weekend, Winter and Meaden posted several shots of their romantic Canadian getaway.

Levi Meaden is a Canada native, so it’s no surprise that he was able to show his girlfriend all of the most popular spots as they visited the country that he grew up in.

Ariel Winter posted a photo of the two after a nature hike, captioning it with exclamation marks and a love heart emoji. The actress wore a pink windbreaker in the shot, which was taken near a covered bridge.

The 20-year-old actress posted another snap that showed her drinking a frozen strawberry cocktail at an outdoor eatery. Several commenters on the photo noted that it looked like the actress and her man were dining in Whistler, British Colombia.

Levi also posted a photo of Ariel looking out at a beautiful view of trees and mountains. He captioned the photo with “Canada.”

You can see some of the photos from Ariel Winter’s romantic Canadian getaway with boyfriend Levi Meaden below.

This isn’t Ariel Winter’s first trip to Canada with Levi Meaden. Last summer, the actress posted a series of Instagram shots detailing her first meeting with Meaden’s family in Alberta. According to Celebuzz, Ariel even joined the Meaden clan for the famous Calgary Stampede. Ariel also shared photos as she celebrated Canada Day with her beau.

Ariel and Levi have been dating for nearly two years. According to E! News, the lovebirds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Fundraiser in Beverly Hills in late 2016 and the following year they were photographed at high-profile events such as the SAG Awards and Coachella. Winter and Meaden started living together last year after they purchased a $1.5 million house in Los Angeles.

Winter, who plays middle child Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, told Entertainment Tonight she felt a connection with Levi Meaden as soon as she met him.

“I knew there was something about him from the moment I met him, honestly,” Ariel told ET. “It was like I met him, and I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know what it is, but there’s something about him that’s so interesting and maybe it will be nothing and maybe it will be something. But there’s something here.’ It turns out, it was a big something.”