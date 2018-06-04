‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 5: Steffy & Liam Meet Baby Kelly, Instant Love

New B&B spoilers promise that Liam and Steffy will finally meet their newborn.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 5 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will finally meet their princess. After a hard labor, and terrifying labor where everything seemed to go wrong, the former couple will set eyes on their beloved daughter. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, it will be love at first sight. Kelly, who is named after Liam’s mother, has two doting parents who adore her despite their own complicated history. B&B viewers will witness how she may change the status quo this week.

Kelly Spencer’s Birth Story

BB fans will recall that Bill (Don Diamont) came a-knocking last week. Once again he wanted Steffy to give him a chance, however Steffy was adamant that he should get out. After threatening him with the police, she put him out and slammed the door behind him. However, she slipped and fell directly after and started having contractions after her water broke. At the hospital, Dr. Phillips (Annika Noelle) informed them that the baby was at risk of contracting an infection due to her ruptured membranes. Dr. Phillips wanted to do an emergency cesarean section but Steffy was already fully dilated. The only option was now to push the baby out.

Steffy becomes frantic when her fall causes her to go into premature labor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnp8iv #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/iyonVBIbPB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 1, 2018

With Liam at her side, Steffy gave birth to Kelly. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, baby Kelly is born healthy. On Tuesday, June 5, her parents will be delighted that she is finally here and her birth draws them closer to each other than ever before. But is it enough to sustain a relationship between the two of them considering all the cheating and lying that lies between them?

Will Kelly Reunite Her Parents?

Steffy wants a second chance with Liam for their family. RT if you think #Steam can still reunite or like if you’re ready for #Lope to get married! Photo Credit: © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/4KeAhAsPGT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 23, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will force Liam to make a choice between his new family and her. Liam will be torn between his two loves. As B&B fans know, he isn’t the most decisive character on the show and he will want to do what is right above all else. However, Hope is certainly not out of the running. They already had planned for Hope to plan an active role in the baby’s life. She is planning a surprise for Steffy and Kelly when they get home. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS, then check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates and soap opera news.