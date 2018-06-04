‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 7 Recap: The Dell Diamond Comes Under Attack

Viewers still don't know the fate of John Dorie or Madison in the latest episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Episode 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 delves deeper into the Dell Diamond incident as John Dorie’s life hangs precariously in the balance.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 7, titled “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at the end of Episode 6 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers saw John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) shot and then had to wait two weeks until Episode 7 aired thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. So, did he make it? Well, viewers still don’t know as AMC decided to focus more on the Dell Diamond storyline rather than John Dorie’s injury.

Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead opens at the same place that Episode 6 ended. The gun battle between Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group and the Vultures is underway. Many of the Vultures are killed — Mel included — as Alicia and her group quickly take the upper hand.

Morgan (Lennie James) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman) are trying to work out how to get John to safety and Morgan enlists the help of Althea (Maggie Grace) to get John out of the danger zone and back to the Dell Stadium where Naomi thinks she will be able to find supplies. While Althea doesn’t want to get involved at first, preferring to film the battle rather than being involved in it, Morgan manages to convince her to help.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Naomi and Morgan manage to get John into the back of Althea’s S.W.A.T vehicle. Then Morgan takes Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) along with them as well rather than leave her to be killed by Alicia’s group. Now, with Morgan’s group heading toward the Diamond, viewers discover more of that storyline as Charlie reveals she had something to do with the fall of it.

The Dell Diamond storyline shows Madison (Kim Dickens) and Nick (Frank Dillane) getting things up and running again after they found seeds and provisions thanks to Naomi. However, Charlie soon arrives and asks for their help as Mel (Kevin Zegers) is injured in a car crash. Madison’s group tentatively agrees to assist and end up bringing Mel back to the Diamond while he recovers.

While there, they find out that Mel’s brother is planning to attack the Diamond. Madison wants to stay and defend the home she has created. Mel, on the other hand, just wants to leave. So, in the end, Madison sends him out alone, insisting that Charlie stays with them.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Alicia and Nick decide that this is the wrong thing to do and go out in search of Mel. While they find him, they also see a convoy led by Mel’s brother heading to the Diamond. They radio Madison and let her know. When they return, however, the Diamond is already under attack as truckloads of walkers are being released around the Diamond. As TV Line points out, these walkers are oil-slicked and more of a threat thanks to the flames now erupting after the Vultures set fire to a fuel line.

Nick and Alicia become trapped in their car as a result and Alicia radios her mother to tell her that she is sorry, but it was the right thing for them to do.

While viewers don’t actually see the fall of the Diamond in Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, it is alluded to when Morgan’s group, in the present day, finally turns up there. When Althea breaks through the doors, it is filled with the undead.

And now, viewers will have to tune in to the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead to find out how John Dorie fares and what the fate of Madison really is.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET with the mid-season finale. AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 8, titled “No One’s Gone.”