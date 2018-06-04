Rita Ora Flaunts Hot Body In Two-Piece Leotard In Albania

The songstress thrilled her fans in a sexy outfit.

Singer Rita Ora thrilled crowds in Albania when she rocked out in a yellow, two-piece leotard amid a summer filled with big performances.

Ahead of the show, she tweeted out to fans who were waiting to see the show, expressing her excitement to perform for them, and when she hit the stage, she did not disappoint the people who’d spent their hard earned money to watch her on stage.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ora showcased her hot body in the semi-sheer number on Sunday in Albania’s capital city of Tirana. To complete the look, which featured yellow hotpants topped with a yellow halter top detailed with intricate silver beadwork, the singer danced around in shiny calf-high boots. She wore her beautiful hair loose, and she finished her face with a glamorous makeup look.

Recently, Ora stirred up controversy with her song “Girls,” which is a collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX. The LGBTQ community spoke out against the song celebrating bisexuality as “tone deaf,” according to an Inquisitr report.

“I knew people were going to look into it like that. I definitely said it because I can – and it was one of those things where, if I was 50/50… I’m not saying I’m 70/30. I’m 50/50, and I’m not gonna hide it. I’m not hiding what I am, who I am, if I wanna do this, if I wanna do that. That’s just how it’s gonna be,” Ora recently said of the “Girls” uproar.

Tirana Albania tonight can not WAIT to see you all!!! ????????????????????????❤️❤️❤️???????????? — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 3, 2018

Even so, the singer who’s been dating Andrew Watt for over a year, expressed regret that her song caused people pain.

“I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song which has hurt anyone. Hello everyone reading this. Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life,” the “Hot Right Now” singer wrote on Twitter. She went on to explain, “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone.”

Summers here I even got my dress out. First show Tirana then Verona ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ oh and my hairs Red. Mwah ???? shot by @timmsy17 pic.twitter.com/9slk6GgFTn — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 3, 2018

Ultimately, she expressed her desire that her future work would empower her fans to feel proud of who they are, and she thanked her fans for teaching her to love herself no matter what.

The “Girls” controversy did bring unexpected support from her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. The two dated briefly in 2012. While some people speculated perhaps they would reunite, the two appear to have remained apart for the time being.

Her next show is in Verona, where she’s sure to show up and delight fans once more.