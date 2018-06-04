WWE News: The Daughter Of A WWE Trainer Could Possibly Sign And Be In The Mae Young Classic

The second Mae Young Classic is set to take place in August and the daughter of a WWE trainer may be in it.

WWE has confirmed that there will be a second Mae Young Classic and that has essentially cemented it in place as an annual event. Set to take place in late summer, the list of participants for the tournament has not yet been announced, but rumored names are starting to swirl. One interesting name making the rounds is an independent wrestling talent who could very well sign with the company soon and she’s actually the daughter of a current WWE trainer.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., 19-year-old Xia Brookside may end up as a participant of the Mae Young Classic and may have already signed with WWE. She is the stepdaughter of WWE trainer Robbie Brookside.

Despite her young age, Brookside has been wrestling for three years and is already a former Women’s Champion for International Pro Wrestling. Throughout the course of her short career, she already has close to 200 matches in five countries and 10 different states.

Xia is able to boast that she has victories over the likes of Joey Ryan and Tenille Dashwood. The former may not sound familiar to all fans, but the WWE Universe knew Dashwood better by her former name of Emma.

Find your strengths, control your weaknesses and follow your dreams ???????????? Thank you @GaryRWard for this great picture ???????? pic.twitter.com/Zm6fhOEtMa — Xia Brookside???? (@xiabrookside16) June 3, 2018

Robbie Brookside was never actually a member of the WWE roster while still an active in-ring competitor. He did have a career of three decades before signing with WWE in 2013 and becoming a trainer down in NXT at the Performance Center in Orlando.

If his stepdaughter were to end up as a member of the WWE/NXT roster, it is quite possible that he would be the one training her.

The Mae Young Classic is going to take place at Full Sail University again and WWE has confirmed the dates to be Wednesday, August 8, and Thursday, August 9. It is not yet known when the tapings are going to air on the WWE Network for the fans, but that information should be coming soon.

It is no surprise that this tournament can jump-start the career of any female competitor who enters. Last year, Kairi Sane won the tournament by defeating Shayna Baszler in the finals and now, the latter is the current NXT Women’s Champion.

Xia Brookside already has a few years of professional wrestling experience behind her even though she is only 19-years-old, but there is so much more to come. If she does end up entering the Mae Young Classic and signing a contract with WWE, the career of trainer Robbie Brookside’s daughter may just be getting started.