Melania Trump Will Break Her Long Absence From Public Eye, Attend Dinner For Gold Star Families

The first lady had not been seen in more than three weeks.

Melania Trump’s long absence is apparently coming to an end.

After more than three weeks out of the public eye, the White House claims that the first lady will make an appearance on Monday at an event commemorating Gold Star families. As The Hill reported, Melania is expected to follow up last year’s appearance at the dinner for families who lost loved ones in the armed forces.

Melania Trump has not been seen since she underwent a surgical procedure to treat what the White House described as a benign kidney condition. After returning to the White House to recover, Melania apparently dropped out of sight. She was not seen by members of the press and made no public appearances, then skipped out on a Trump family trip to Camp David this weekend. In her absence, Ivanka Trump assumed the traditional first lady duties at a White House event promoting sports and fitness this week.

The absence gave way to rumors that Melania may have left the White House or that there was more to her surgical procedure than the White House was letting on. Others believed that she may have moved back to New York, though there was no evidence to support it.

That prompted a response from Melania’s official first lady Twitter account this week.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

But critics noted that the tweet carried the hallmarks of a statement written not by Melania, but by Donald Trump, including his popular phrase “the media is working overtime,” which he has said a number of times but Melania has not said publicly.

So glad that FLOTUS is feeling better and will be attending an event for Goldstar Families on Monday. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to these families and our FLOTUS & POTUS recognize the sacrifices for our nation… https://t.co/H0fXkyxHuE — Women for Trump (@WomenforTrump) June 4, 2018

The event on Monday could be the only time that Melania Trump is seen for some time. On Sunday, shortly before the report that she would be appearing at the event for Gold Star families, ABC News reported that she would not be accompanying Donald on a series of upcoming global summits. That includes the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore later this month.

While Melania Trump may be breaking her long absence from the public eye, the general public will not get a chance to see her just yet. Monday’s event honoring Gold Star families is a closed event, with no members of the press covering it.