Suri Cruise, 12, Spotted At Hamptons Party Without Katie Holmes

Sometimes a kid just wants to hang out with her friends without mom's watchful eyes.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ pre-teen daughter, Suri Cruise, was living it up in the Hamptons, sans parental supervision.

The 12-year-old was spotted partying at a recent bash for DuJour magazine, reported the New York Post. The shindig took place at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina, a luxurious seaside establishment.

Sources told the newspaper that Suri hung out with children her own age, including kids who have starred on MasterChef Junior and in the Broadway play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Even though there were minors present at the event, it was sponsored by Whispering Angel, a rosé from Château d’Esclans.

There was one special guest in attendance at the party that the Post says left Suri “in awe” — DuJour‘s summer issue cover girl, 24-year-old actress Dakota Fanning.

Suri was last seen out in public with her 39-year-old mom at the American Ballet Theatre’s annual Spring Gala, which was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House on May 21.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated outfits, with both wearing pretty floral dresses to the formal event.

According to Vanity Fair, Holmes’ embroidered boatneck dress was designed by Zac Posen, and Suri’s frock was created by Dolce & Gabbana. The stylish young lady wore ballet slippers on her feet and added another floral element atop her head: a flower crown.

The magazine also said that the actress’ mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes, and friend Malcolm Carfrae, a consultant who formerly worked in communications for both Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, joined them.

One person not in attendance was Jamie Foxx, Holmes’ boyfriend of about three years. The couple like to keep their romance as private as possible and have not attended public functions together.

Suri’s parents, Holmes and Cruise, began dating in 2005. The pair famously wed seven months after she was born, on Nov. 18, 2006, at the Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy. They infamously divorced in 2012.

It has been widely reported that the couple split because of Cruise’s high level of devotion to the controversial religion Scientology. Additionally, many news outlets allege that he does not regularly see his daughter.

Holmes is best known for playing Joey Potter on the TV show, Dawson’s Creek, for six seasons (1998-2003), and for her portrayal of the late Jackie Kennedy in two TV miniseries, 2011’s The Kennedys and 2017’s The Kennedys: After Camelot.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Cruise has been a Hollywood actor since the early 1980s, appearing in blockbusters such as Top Gun, Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and War of the Worlds. He will next be seen in Mission: Impossible — Fallout, which is scheduled to hit the silver screen on July 27. This will be the sixth film in the popular franchise.