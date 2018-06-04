Barron Hilton Marries Tessa Grafin Von Walderdorff In St. Barths

Barron and Tessa tied the knot in front of friends and family in a beautiful ceremony in St. Barths.

Barron Hilton, Paris Hilton’s younger brother, has married the love of his life: Tessa Grafin Von Walderdorff. The ceremony took place in Gustavia, St. Barths on Sunday.

The proposal took place in 2017 at Central Park, so many were anticipating their wedding day for a while now. Those in attendance included Nicky Hilton and Paris Hilton. However, one person was missing from the festivities. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, Barron’s aunt, was unable to attend.

Barron and Tessa reportedly spent some time in the Caribbean leading up to the big day, according to People. Tessa shared her excitement in a photo caption, where she said that “I’m so in love with you, my love… Words cannot even begin to describe what it’s like to get lost in your smile, locked in your gaze, tickled by your lips. My husband in thirteen days.”

Tessa wore a beautiful wedding gown with a tight lacy and bedazzled top with sheer accents that gave way to a soft and flowy floor-length sheer skirt. Scott wore a sharp, all-white suit and wore his hair slicked back. The happy couple were photographed sharing happy smiles, kisses, and a dance.

The ceremony took place in a local church, whereas the reception took place on the beach.

Early on in their engagement, Barron’s parents said that they were delighted with the couple, especially since “They think Tessa is a great influence on Barron and she has calmed down his partying ways,” detailed Page Six.

Barron has been in trouble before for a DUI and for being assaulted at a party. The DUI fine was reportedly $4.6 million, and it was due to Barron driving under the influence and hitting a car and seriously injuring a man in 2011. Two years later in 2013, Barron was attacked at a party that he was at with Lindsay Lohan.

Tessa, on the other hand, has not made the news for negative reasons. Her father is a photographer and filmmaker, Franziskuz von Walderdorff. Her mother is Anna Bruhwiler-Verreccia. Tessa acts, writes, and was an intern at Laird + Partners. She graduated from Bard and majored in Written Arts and French, and her interests “range from the poetic voice to industrial techno,” according to E! News.

The future for the couple may involve the hospitality industry, as Barron reportedly plans to start a chain of modern, hip hotels.

Additionally, the Hilton family anticipates another wedding, when Barron’s sister Paris Hilton will marry Chris Zylka.