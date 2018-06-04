Disney Offers To Increase Workers’ Pay To $15 Per Hour, Employee Unions Still Not Entirely Happy

'The devil is in the details,' says union representative.

In the latest contract negotiations with unions, Disney is offering to raise workers’ minimum wage to $15 per hour. Disney has offered to raise the pay of 34,000 workers at Disney World in Orlando, effectively increasing hourly rates from $10 to $15 by the end of 2021. The Service Trades Council Union is considering the proposal.

While the deal sounds good on the surface, some workers aren’t buying it. Eric Clinton is the president of Unite Here Local 362, an affiliate of the Service Trades Council Union, and he says the details do not favor Disney workers.

In the fine print, the proposal makes significant changes to the pay scale for working overtime and holidays. The procedure for creating schedules also changes, CNN reports.

While Clinton does have some reservations about the deal, he is confident an agreement satisfactory to both sides will be reached by the end of June. Once negotiations end, union members will get the opportunity to vote on the proposal.

Earlier this year, Disney announced it would pay $1,000 bonuses to 125,000 employees after a new tax law was pushed through by the Trump administration. However, the company is refusing to hand them out until a new contract is signed. To force Disney to pay the bonuses, the union filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

https://t.co/Pj7rXbfYu8 Disney Offers $15 Minimum Wage to Park Workers After Bernie Sanders Rallied Their Worker's Unions #feelthebern pic.twitter.com/G7VzMoYJmU — bernie sanders (@BernieSNewschan) June 2, 2018

Disney is also working out a new contract with Disneyland workers in California. The company has offered to raise the hourly wage of nearly 9,500 union members. Workers would receive $15 per hour starting in 2020.

However, union officials say that is just not enough. Local union president David Huerta says Disney needs to pay a wage that keeps up with rising expenses, especially in California where the cost of living is generally higher than anywhere else.

Per California law, employers must pay $15 per hour starting in 2022. As of now, the state’s minimum wage is $11.

Per a previous Inquisitr report, many Disneyland workers barely make enough to pay rent and buy food. Meanwhile, Disney made nearly $9 billion in profit last year and is expected to exceed that this year.

Over the past few years, fast food and other low-wage workers have pressured lawmakers to mandate a national $15 per hour minimum wage. Current federal minimum wage is set at just $7.25 an hour.