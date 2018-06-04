Meghan Markle’s Rose Gold Earrings Sold Out In 10 Minutes, Says Jeweler

People want "The Markle Sparkle," and they're willing to spend money on it.

Duchess Meghan continues to establish herself as the new royal fashion icon. People magazine reports that the rose gold and diamond earrings that Markle wore on her first outing with her new husband sold out in 10 minutes.

It seems pretty clear that women are trying to recreate the “Markle Sparkle” in their lives. The earrings cost close to $3,000 and are by Paris-based jeweler Vanessa Tugendhaft. They’re called the Idylle La Rose Earrings and are 18-karat rose gold with pavé diamonds.

“We were completely sold out in 10 minutes — it was crazy!” Tugendhaft said to People. “The matching necklace and bracelets with the same motif also sold out soon after, and now we have a big waiting list. It was amazing!”

According to People, Tugendhaft’s pieces have been worn by well-known celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Madonna. But she said that her business has never experienced anything like “the Meghan effect” before.

“Meghan is such a beautiful person, and to wear our earrings on her first debut as a duchess was incredible — it had such a big impact,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has worn the brand. She has previously worn Vanessa Tugendhaft’s Infini ring and their Precious Charm necklace. Tugendhaft credits Meghan’s innate relatability for her fashion influence, adding that people want to be like her so they buy the things that she wears.

“I think she seems to be a very nice person and people can relate to that. Women want to be like her – simple and chic,” she said.

Her jewelry to Prince Charles’ garden party wasn’t the only part of her wardrobe that day which triggered a buying frenzy. Markle wore a dress from the British brand Goat. The dress sold out and the increased traffic crashed the company’s website. Meghan’s “Charlie Bag” from that event, designed by Wilbur and Gusie, also sold out.

Meghan has shown off her powerful fashion influence before. As The Inquistr previously reported, Meghan wore a black “Autograph” sweater to an appearance at a Brixton radio station and it sold out in record time. Estimates from Brand Finance predict that she will add $200 million to the British economy because of the love of her fashion sense. Kate Middleton used to be the member of the royal family to wield this kind of fashion power. But she’s become more focused on her children and the growth of her family. So, Meghan has filled the void that Kate left behind.

Glamour Magazine reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s next public appearance will be at the Trooping The Colour celebration which commemorates Queen Elizabeth’s birthday in June, even though she was born on April 21. Markle fans will undoubtedly be keen to see what Meghan chooses to wear to the event and show their admiration for the new royal with their wallets.