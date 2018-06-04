Scripts For Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Are Set To ‘Self-Destruct’ According To Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

HBO uses extreme measures in order to maintain secrecy of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Over the course of seven seasons of Game of Thrones, several leaks of the epic fantasy series via social media has led to HBO instigating tighter measures in order to keep onset action and script details secret for as long as possible.

From onset images being released to the public as filming commences, right through to the advance screener DVD of the first four episodes of Season 5 of Game of Thrones being pirated, HBO has had its fair share of problems when it comes to leaks of information in regard to Game of Thrones. In fact, it is near impossible to even get an advance screener of Game of Thrones now thanks to that epic leak of Season 5 as HBO tries to keep everything onset a big secret ahead of each season premiering.

Now, one of the cast members has revealed that HBO has engaged a new method to keep scripts for Season 8 of Game of Thrones secret ahead of the premiere of the final season next year. According to Elite Daily, Nikolaj Coster Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, only digital scripts are available now for Season 8.

In an interview Nikolaj Coster Waldau did during his recent trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France, he explained how HBO is only issuing digital scripts for Season 8 in an effort to maintain privacy.

While it seems like a crazy idea or something said in jest, Nikolaj Coster Waldau insists HBO are only sending out digital copies of Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“They’re very very strict. It’s reached a crazy level this year. We actually get the scripts, and then when we’ve shot the scene — and we only have it digitally — and then when you’ve done the scene, it just vanishes. It’s like Mission: Impossible. ‘This will self-destruct.'”

While it is unclear from the article whether the cast and crew involved with each Season 8 episode are able to print off copies of each episode script, the fact remains that HBO is firm in their efforts to keep Season 8 under wraps for fans ahead of the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones.

Along with the digital scripts, there have been rumors that multiple endings and fake scripts have been issued to the cast and crew in an effort to confuse those who may leak information. However, Nikolaj Coster Waldau actually denies these rumors are true, insisting that the scripts he has received are the “real deal.”

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. However, Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year.