Carole Middleton just wrote a column on must-haves for christenings.

Kate Middleton’s mother Carole has some fairly specific ideas for how a christening should be, and she shared these is a column just in time for the party for her newest grandson, Prince Louis. Prince Louis was born in April to Prince William and Duchess Catherine and is expected to be christened later this month, but did Grandma Carole just spill the beans as to the details?

RadarOnline says that Carole Middleton shared her ideas for the perfect christening in Baby London Magazine. She is a businesswoman and owner of a company called Party Pieces which is a U.K.-based party supply company. Grandma Carole believes that christenings should be over the top, and include a lavish display with classical music, silk dresses, and expensive candles.

For a christening party or a naming party, Middleton suggests a classic theme like Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic. The grandmother of three also suggests creating a time capsule for the day of the christening, where guests can bring items for the honoree. This way, the little one can open the capsule on their 18th birthday.

Did Carole Middleton just spill the beans? ????https://t.co/WdQJHk2oTT — HELLO! US (@hellomagUS) June 3, 2018

Carole Middleton even has thoughts on what the child should wear for the celebration. She sees the guest of honor wearing a silk gown, preferably from Monsoon, but this won’t be the case for Prince Louis who is going to wear the same gown worn by siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte which is Honiton lace and white satin.

In the article, the former stewardess suggests appropriate gifts for the baby and also thinks the host should always give either a goodie bag or a thank you gift to take home.

Carole Middleton's lavish plans for grandson Prince Louis's christening including classical music, silk dresses and pricey candles https://t.co/JDIB7r0BUW — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) June 3, 2018

But Carole Middleton says that a lavish christening isn’t just for a prince or princess, it could be for everyone, according to Daily Mail. She thinks that the average budget should be around $3,000 for things like napkins and decorative items. As for music, Grandma Carole says that just playing some classical CDs won’t do for such a special day. Middleton suggests a harp player or classical trio.

But Hello! Magazine thinks that the grandma to three little royals might have spilled the beans for the upcoming christening of little Prince Louis. The little Cambridges have a Peter Rabbit-themed nursery in their home, so Beatrix Potter might have been a not so subtle hint for a theme.

Prince Louis was born on April 23 and was the only family member to skip the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, his aunt and uncle.