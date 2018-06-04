Kylie Jenner And Stormi Attend Cousins’ Unicorn-Themed Joint Birthday Party

Kylie shared a picture of barefoot Stormi snuggled up against her in a Gucci baby carrier.

Cousins North West (daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian) and Penelope Disick (daughter of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian) celebrated their birthdays together on Sunday, and their youngest cousin was there to join in the fun.

Kylie Jenner brought 4-month-old Stormi to the festivities and shared a photo on Instagram. The cosmetic mogul snuggled her infant daughter, whose head was turned away from the camera as she sat safe and sound in a Gucci baby carrier. She wore no shoes or socks, and a white headband with a bow encircled her small head as she appeared to sleep in her mother’s arms. Twenty-year-old Jenner looked gorgeous and fresh in a white T-shirt and tan shorts, her hair pulled back to keep cool in the summer heat.

The theme of the birthday party was unicorns, according to E! Online, and they were everywhere you looked. Rainbow-colored robes and purple headbands with a unicorn horn were just some of the party accessories. Stormi is unfortunately too little to enjoy a ride on the ponies with unicorn horns strapped to their heads, but there will undoubtedly be many more birthday parties in the future where she will be able to participate more.

happy birthday North & P.. ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

Kim Kardashian shared a video of desserts, a couple of which Stormi may have been able to have a small taste of. Choices included two unicorn-themed cakes that were, of course, full of color. Then there were the unicorn-themed cake pop ice cream cones, Krispy Kreme donuts, and Rice Krispies Treats, all of which partygoers ate off paper plates that were shaped like a unicorn. Rainbows were everywhere you looked, even on the floats placed in the pool.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi’s father, 26-year-old Travis Scott, have been dating since April, 2017, soon after she broke up with rapper, Tyga. When Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi into the world in February, rumors swirled about who had fathered the child.

Hollywood Life reports that many saw a resemblance to one of Kylie’s bodyguards and speculated that he is the real father. Some even speculated that ex-boyfriend Tyga is Stormi’s father. Kylie and Travis have denied those rumors, but they don’t spend much time worrying about them.

“Both Kylie and Travis know the truth, and that’s all that matters as far as she’s concerned,” a source close to the couple said. “The rumors are ludicrous, but it’s part of being a celebrity… Kylie refuses to engage in stupid gossip… she just tunes it out.”

She has more important things to think about these days; namely, her precious baby.