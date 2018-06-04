Pink’s Daughter Willow Hart Debuts Purple Hair At Her Mom’s Concert, Gwen Stefani Makes A Surprise Appearance

Pink’s recent concert in Los Angeles included plenty of fun surprises, including a special appearance by her daughter Willow Hart and a duet with Gwen Stefani. As reported by People, Willow celebrated turning 7-years-old on Saturday, and it looks like one of her birthday gifts was a purple dye job that probably made Gwen green with envy.

On Thursday night, Pink rocked the stage at the Staples Center with powerful performances of her popular female-empowering anthems. Since the latest stop on her Beautiful Trauma tour was so close to home, her daughter was able to attend the event. After Pink’s performance of “Raise Your Glass,” Willow Hart temporarily joined her mother onstage. The little girl got to show off her new bright purple hair to the loud crowd, which Willow didn’t have to hear. Her mother smartly provided her with a very special accessory to match her vivid violet locks: a pair of purple noise-canceling headphones.

When you have a mom whose hair has been the same vibrant color as her quirky stage name, it’s probably pretty easy to convince her to let you dye your own locks. There’s no word on whether Willow Hart had to point to old pictures of Pink while making her case for why she should be allowed to rock purple hair, but the little girl’s dad seems to love her new look. On the same day as Pink’s Los Angeles concert, professional motocross racer Carey Hart took to Instagram to give his followers a closer view of his daughter’s punk hair color.

“Have you met my daughter Wednesday Addams???” he captioned the snapshot. “Love you munchkin. #MyDaughterIsMorePunkThanYours.”

Willow Hart wasn’t the only fan of brightly-colored hair dye who joined her mother onstage Thursday night. No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, the woman responsible for inspiring many girls of the ’90s to experiment with pink hair dye, surprised concertgoers by joining Pink to perform a punk rendition of No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Just a Girl.” According to E! News, Pink has been performing a solo version of the song at each of her Beautiful Trauma tour stops, but obviously, the inclusion of Gwen Stefani added something special to her Los Angeles concert.

Neither of the beloved female performers was rocking a bright hair color like Willow’s on Thursday night, but Gwen did have the ends of her long blonde ponytail dip-dyed black. Perhaps she gave the little girl some inspiration for her next dye job. Afterall, Willow Hart has already followed in the footsteps of both her mother and Gwen by rocking pink locks.

After the epic performance that rocked the worlds of so many ’90s girls, Pink took to Instagram to gush about how incredible it was to share the stage with Gwen Stefani six years after their last “Just a Girl” duet. As reported by the Daily Mail, the singers also performed the song together at the 2012 iHeart Radio Music Festival.

“Y’all don’t even understand how much love I have for this chick, this rocker, this mama, this entrepreneur, this total OG badass that is @gwenstefani there really aren’t any comparisons as far as I’m concerned,” Pink wrote. “Tonight was fun. Thanks friend @gwenstefani.”