Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Could Be Set To Have A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Themed Wedding

As the wedding approaches, some nods to the show that introduced the couple are noticed in the wedding plans.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie met on the set of HBO’s Game of Thrones. With Harrington playing Jon Snow, and Leslie playing the wildling, Ygritte, their relationship that began onscreen continued offscreen. When Ygritte died on set, and Jon Snow was devastated, fans of the series were comforted by the fact they could still view the adorable couple in their real lives as their relationship continued to thrive.

Now, with the famous couple set to walk down the aisle on June 23, fans will be glad to know there is more than one nod to the show that initially introduced them to each other.

In the previous Inquisitr article, it was announced that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding will likely take place in a castle.

With the wedding banns announcement a likely indicator of where the wedding will be held, the speculation is that it will be in one of two castles owned by Rose Leslie’s family. Wardhill Castle is 15 miles from Huntly, where the wedding announcement was made, and the current residence of Leslie’s parents. Lickleyhead Castle, near Insch, Aberdeenshire, also belongs to the family and is currently often used for weddings.

Along with the fact the couple will be getting married in a castle, there are other indicators that the guests can enjoy a Game of Thrones inspired wedding.

Marie Claire has announced that Father Chad Boulton, a Benedictine monk from Ampleforth Abbey, will be officiating at the wedding. While a source has also told The Sun that the couple has met Father Boulton and are very happy with him.

“They were delighted to meet Father Chad, who’s really looking forward to the big day.”

Kit Harrington has previously denied that he and Rose Leslie would be having a Game of Thrones themed wedding. According to Marie Claire, he told The Jonathan Ross Show that Rose would never go for a themed wedding.

However, regardless of whether the pair would go all out in their Game of Thrones theme, subtle hints still remain.

Back in April, the Daily Mail reported that wedding invitations would go out to guests issued with special limited edition Jon Snow stamps. These stamps were released by the Royal Mail in January and feature characters from Game of Thrones.

As for other wedding details, including what the bride will wear, well, fans will just have to wait until the big day to find out if she used the TV show for inspiration there.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones will air on HBO. As of yet, no official premiere date has been made beyond 2019. However, Maisie Williams did let it slip during an interview with Metro that Season 8 will premiere in April of that year.