Kate Upton Posts Picture Showing Off Her Curves In Black Bra To Promote Lingerie Line

The super model poses in sexy lingerie and eats donuts.

Model Kate Upton took to social media to share a throwback photo of herself in a simple black bra from her sizzling photo shoot for Yamamay.

The 25-year-old model donned the silky black balcony space bra, ran her hands through her wavy, golden hair, and turned her beautiful, blue-green eyes to gaze dreamily off into the distance in the picture she posted for her followers. Alongside the image, she included simple emojis and nothing else. However, the image really said it all, and after a day, the post has garnered well over 340,000 likes from her 5.7 million Instagram followers.

Just one day before the sexy lingerie shot, she posted a cute set of images celebrating National Donut Day. In them, she shared delicious-looking donuts, while wishing her fans a happy holiday, and in the next slide, she shared a video of herself working out while also eating a donut. The 5-foot-10 blonde bombshell made sure to burn off the extra calories in the tasty treat as she actually ate it. That indeed shows the reality of keeping herself in modeling form for her job.

In late March, Daily Mail reported that the black bra came from Italian underwear brand Yamamay’s spring collection of lingerie.

Earlier this year, Upton shared her “MeToo” moment when she spoke out about Paul Marciano, who she said harassed her during her first modeling campaign when she was just 18-years-old.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” Kate Upton tweeted, according to a Time report, on January 31.

Upton said that as soon as she walked into the room with Marciano, he grabbed her breasts and “played” with them. When she pushed him away, he claimed he wanted to ensure they were real. Although Marciano vehemently denied Upton’s accusation, Photographer Yu Tsai claimed to have witnessed the harassment Kate Upton described.

Despite a bad first experience in modeling, Upton went on to become incredibly successful, landing multiple Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers, among other enticing campaigns. She’s been able to overcome the adverse situation and build a professional career that includes her role as the face of Yamamay, which is where her recently Instagrammed picture came from.

One thing is abundantly clear, Kate Upton is not letting the past get her down, and she’s able to enjoy her life as a newlywed and a successful model.