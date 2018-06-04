Roseanne Barr Appears Angry, Unkempt While Confronting News Van Outside Her Utah Home

Roseanne Barr doesn't look like she's doing so well after the cancellation of her ABC sitcom.

While Rosanne Barr announced she would be signing off of Twitter “for a while” on May 31, the disgraced television star can’t “sign off” from the public eye. Since news broke that ABC made the decision to pull the plug on the rebooted Roseanne sitcom, all eyes have been on Barr.

According to Daily Mail, paparazzi snapped pictures of Roseanne looking frustrated and unkempt outside of her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, today. Roseanne was wearing a black tank top style short sundress with sandals. Her hair was in a messy, unkept bun. In each of the pictures, Barr appeared to have frustrated and upset expressions on her face.

Barr and her partner, Johnny Argent, were spotted circling a news van taking picture of the van and the van’s licenses plates. The two appeared to take several pictures of the news van before making their way back inside their home.

It is unclear why Barr and Argent were confronting the news van and taking pictures of it. Considering Roseanne is attempting to fly under the radar after Roseanne was canceled by ABC, it is likely the two were taking pictures of the van because they didn’t want it parked in front of their home.

While Barr is alone in the hot seat following her racist rant on Twitter, which resulted in the cancellation of Roseanne, she isn’t alone in the spotlight. Nearly every member of the Roseanne cast and crew has been in the media spotlight long enough to give their opinion on what happened.

Roseanne Barr says she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air before the network canceled its hit sitcom, "Roseanne." https://t.co/d1Lc5Yof82 pic.twitter.com/gtbPZgsHbi — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2018

According to Atlanta Black Star, Jayden Rey may have taken the incident harder than just about anyone on the crew. Roseanne claimed to feel “ashamed” that Jayden, who played her 8-year-old granddaughter in the reboot, didn’t think Barr still loved her after the racist comment she made on Twitter.

“The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African-American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho.”

Appearing not to be doing so well in the unkempt and angry pictures of her confronting the news van outside of her Utah home, Barr also recently opened up about how badly she felt that she cost the entire cast and crew to lose their jobs over her mistake.

Roseanne Barr is pictured looking disheveled outside her Utah home amid racism row as Michelle Wolf slams ABC for ever letting the 'lady Hitler chef' reboot her show https://t.co/DFL3bFWre9 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 3, 2018

Currently, fans have pretty mixed emotions on Roseanne getting canceled. Some want another network to pick the series up, some want a spin-off featuring anyone on the cast but Roseanne, and some don’t think the series should have been revived to begin with.