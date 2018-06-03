The model and actress curated a collection of her bath must-haves.

Model and actress Poppy Delevingne has paired up with Brtish luxury perfumer Jo Malone to create a line of bath essentials inspired by her favorite time of day, bath time. The new line called Queen of Pop is meant to be mixed and matched to suit your mood with bubble bath and scented candles. The bubble baths with Delevingne are Jo Malone’s first foray into bubble baths.

Vogue reports that the scents for the bath line were personally chosen by the blonde beauty based on what she likes in a bath scent, and Jo Malone felt like the right company to partner with. The bubble bath comes in three scent combinations—Velvet Rose and Oud, Nectarine Blossom and Honey, and Black Cedarwood and Juniper. Each come in colorful packaging, a switch from the usually demure Jo Malone boxes with the black bow.

The three candle scents also have pop art packaging and come in Blackberry and Bay, Grapefruit, and Basil Neroli.

“[The scents feel] indulgent, sumptuous, and almost transportive,” Delevingne said.

Delevingne says that her fondness for Jo Malone’s luxury fragrances started in her teens. She says memories of Jo Malone scents are etched in her memory.

Delevingne who is thought of as a fashion plate in her own right says that her first perfume at age 18 was Jo Malone’s Red Roses, and she still goes back to the scent now and again.

“For me, it’s like an old friend—I always go back to it,” she explained.

She says that Amber and Lavender was “a cologne my husband wore when I met him,” and one that she now travels with as it reminds her of him when she is away from home. She says her third favorite is Peony and Blush Suede, which she says is “feminine and flirty.”

For her part, Jo Malone, who started her business in her kitchen, says that Poppy Delevingne is the quintessential London girl. Poppy will be touring to promote the brand, a job she says is no problem because she always tells friends about it anyway. Jo Malone says that Delevingne is the first “Jo Malone London Girl.”

When asked if she has a current favorite Jo Malone scent, Poppy says there is one in particular that she loves which reminds her of a modern twist on Red Roses.

“Now my favorite scent from Jo Malone London is Tuberose Angelica. It has an essence of Red Roses to it but is muskier and sexy. It is like I have grown up.”