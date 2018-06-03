‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Confronts Arturo Over Nikki Secrets!

She plans to make Arturo pay for his deception.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease an epic confrontation between Abby and Arturo when she confronts him over keeping his affair with her stepmother a secret.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) saw Abby (Melissa Ordway) kissing Arturo (Jason Canela), so she shocked Abby with a bit of truth about her past with the handsome contractor. Abby learned way more than she ever needed or wanted to know about her stepmother and her father’s relationship. Of course, who actually needed to know that Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki tried out an open marriage for a while?

Plus, Abby couldn’t believe that Arturo kept such a major secret from her.

In the June 11 edition of Soap Opera Digest, Melissa Ordway discussed her character’s conflicting feelings about Arturo’s secret-keeping.

“Abby’s mind is completely blown about Arturo and Nikki,” the actress said. “She never expected anything like this. It’s been difficult for Abby to trust men after the disaster with Zack. She was beginning to let her guard down with Arturo but she feels hurt and betrayed that he never told her about this tryst.”

For his part, Arturo will be shocked that Abby is so upset about his neglecting to tell her all the details about his sex life. Somehow he doesn’t see the problem with the fact that he previously had an affair with her father’s wife — while they were married no less.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week, June 4-8. Summer returns home and finds herself in hot water, Neil spars with Hilary, Erika Girardi returns as Farrah Dubose, Mariah bonds with Kyle, and Abby loses her cool. #YR pic.twitter.com/sdjwkbccOx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 1, 2018

Considering the real lack of options for Abby in the man department in Genoa City, the fact that Arturo was less than forthcoming about his involvement with Nikki hurts her, and the fact that he minimizes it makes things even worse for the future of their relationship. In fact, for a while, it looks like Abby’s unlucky streak with men may be doomed to continue through yet another failed relationship.

Even Arturo’s apology isn’t enough for Abby. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that things are completely over with the promising couple — at least until Victor finds out and starts interfering.

“Arturo has his work cut out for him in order to regain Abby’s trust. He has already said he’s sorry but that may be too little, too late. Abby will not let him off easy — and that’s when the fun begins,” Ordway said.

It sounds like things will heat up this summer for this hopeful Genoa City couple. Check out what else is coming up with this The Young and the Restless spoilers summer preview from Inquisitr.