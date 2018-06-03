iPad Pro 2018: Apple’s Flagship Tablet Could Be In For A Big Upgrade This Year

Apple might be bestowing its flagship tablet with one of its most popular, albeit rather controversial, feature.

Apple’s iPad Pro lineup is in need of an update. The last flagship tablet that the Cupertino-based tech giant released was unveiled last year during WWDC 2017. During that time, Apple took the wraps off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a powerful tablet that almost blurs the line between the company’s iOS and macOS systems, considering the former’s added productivity capabilities.

As noted in a TechRadar report, speculations are currently abounding that the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to release the iPad Pro 2018, the latest iteration of its flagship tablet. Just like its predecessors, the 2018 device would pack Apple’s best internals for mobile devices. Unlike previous iPad Pros, however, rumors also suggest that the company would be rolling out a brand new design for the upcoming device.

Apple could very well roll out the iPhone X’s popular and well-received edge-to-edge display in the iPad Pro 2018. This means that Apple’s flagship tablet this year could have an even bigger display while keeping its form compact and easy to carry. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro already features excellent ergonomics and a great screen-to-body ratio. With an edge-to-edge screen, it would not be a stretch to speculate that Apple could fit an 11-inch display into the frame of the 10.5-inch 2017 device.

These are not just random speculations either. Earlier this year, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang released a note to investors that Apple is currently working on an iPad Pro device that would feature an edge-to-edge display and Face ID, according to a MacWorldreport. According to Zhang, Apple would probably unveil the device sometime in June 2018, which is, of course, the month when WWDC would take place.

The prospect of an iPad Pro with an edge-to-edge display and Face ID might seem almost outlandish to some, but the idea has actually been floated by one of the Apple community’s best analysts. Back in October 2017, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has garnered a reputation for uncannily predicting the design and features of Apple’s devices over the years, noted that the iPad Pro 2018 would feature a TrueDepth Camera. This particular unit would, of course, give the tablet the capability to support Animojis and Face ID.

Speculations are high that Apple would unveil the iPad Pro 2018 in WWDC. If this does not pan out, however, chances are high that the Cupertino-based tech giant would take the wraps off the device when the company unveils its 2018 iPhone series sometime later this year. Pricing for the iPad Pro 2018 remains unknown as well, though considering that it is expected to feature an all-new design, there is an equally good chance that the flagship tablet would be more costly than the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $649.