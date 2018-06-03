'The Sun' says that Prince Harry 'put his foot down' against the 'Made In Chelsea' star

Friend say that Prince Harry rarely says no to his the wife-to-be, Meghan Markle, but when she wanted to invite her British friend, Millie Mackintosh to the royal wedding, he put down his foot. Markle had thought that Millie, from Made In Chelsea could possibly be part of the wedding party or at least a guest, considering that she was one of Meghan’s first friends from the U.K.

The Sun said that even though Meghan thought of Millie as a friend, Prince Harry had doubts according to friends.

“Harry warned Meghan off Millie. He seemed to believe she was a blabbermouth and better off out of the loop. Harry doesn’t often tell Meghan what to do, but he put his foot down.”

So Markle demurred and agreed to cut Millie Mackintosh off of the invite list to keep the peace. But sources say that Mackintosh isn’t holding a grudge as she posted a photo of her pug watching the royal wedding on television, and also shared a stylish photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram page.

Meghan met Millie about a year before she started dating Prince Harry, and the two fast friends were seen together around London hanging out.

Mackintosh, a candy heiress is planning on walking down the aisle herself soon with her second husband Hugo Taylor. Mackintosh reportedly met Hugo back when she was a teen, but says that the two are better suited for each other now.

“We’re both so happy to be together again. He’s the man I want to be married to for life.”

It’s unclear if Millie plans to invite Harry and Meghan to her own wedding, and if the royal couple would actually attend.

But it’s possible that Duchess Meghan is the bigger person because she didn’t balk when Prince Harry decided to invite his to exes and old friends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas to the big royal function. Both women were invited to the ceremony and the lunch, but not the more intimate evening event.

Chelsy Davy was said to have been teary on Prince Harry’s big day, thinking that she could have been the next Duchess of Sussex, but Cressida Bonas was said to be mostly concerned she didn’t make a royal faux pas.

“Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”