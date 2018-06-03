Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Mom Style: A Black Lacy Bra As A Shirt And A $500 Gucci Carrier For Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s life totally changed when she became a mom, but this doesn’t mean that she has to change her signature sexy style. The 20-year-old makeup mogul is still rocking revealing outfits that show off her tight tummy, and she hasn’t ditched her favorite designer brands.

Babies have a tendency to spew out all different colors of bodily fluids without warning, which is why its so risky to hold them near anything expensive that’s made out of cloth. However, Kylie doesn’t have to worry about pesky stains; she can afford to replace pretty much anything that gets ruined by Stormi’s spit-up. This includes the Gucci baby carrier pictured in one of Kylie’s recent Instagram photos. According to the Daily Mail, 4-month-old Stormi’s stylish ride cost a cool $500.

Kylie Jenner’s snapshot of Stormi Webster’s costly baby carrier was taken at the joint birthday party for two of her nieces, Penelope Disick and North West. While Kylie and Stormi’s shared accessory was a clear indication of their wealth, the casual outfit Kylie decided to wear to the party was as “average mom” as it gets. She wore a basic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of baggy, high-waisted tan shorts, and she slicked her dark hair back into a ponytail. Kylie even kept her makeup natural for the special occasion.

The cool mom color-coordinated Stormi’s outfit with her own by dressing the adorable little girl in a tan onesie and a white headband adorned with a bow. It seems as though Stormi’s dad, rapper Travis Scott, didn’t attend the party with his family.

happy birthday North & P.. ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 3, 2018 at 1:31pm PDT

The low-key look Kylie Jenner chose for Penelope and North’s birthday bash was a far cry from the outfit that she was rocking just one day earlier. Seinfeld character Elaine Benes definitely would not have approved of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daring decision not to wear a shirt. Kylie channeled Elaine’s old nemesis Sue Ellen Meschke by rocking a lacy bra with nothing over it but an open trench coat. She shared two different snapshots of the look on Instagram.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the purpose of Kylie’s revealing photoshoot was to promote a new lip color for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. The shade, Jordy, is described as being “raspberry red,” and it definitely stands out in Kylie Jenner’s Instagram photos; it’s the only bright color that she’s rocking.

Kylie completed her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and Karen Walker Shipwrecks sunglasses. She probably won’t start a fashion trend for moms by wearing a black lacy bra as a shirt, but she might be onto something with her choice of outerwear. The shiny leather coat appears to be waterproof, which means that that she doesn’t have to worry about spit-up or snot stains if she’s wearing it while holding Stormi.