Sofia Richie Has Reportedly Moved Out Of Scott Disick’s House

Disick thinks she'll be back.

After finding out about Scott Disick’s cheating, Sofia Richie moved out of his house and broke up with him. These events occurred after they’d been dating for roughly one year.

According to a People report, the two no longer live at the same residence, despite the fact that many people believe that they will end up working things out when all is said and done. Apparently, they’ve broken up and gotten back together several times already during their relationship.

In fact, Inquisitr reported that Disick isn’t even treating the split seriously. It seems that the same problems that led to his split with Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his children, contributed to the 35-year-old’s split with the 19-year-old Richie.

On Thursday night, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, people noticed a drunk Disick cozied up and flirting with a mystery woman at Kanye West’s Ye listening party. He supposedly let guests at the listening party know that he and Sofia broke up before the event.

For now, Richie has moved back home to live with her father, singer Lionel Richie, who Inquisitr reported is furious about the way Disick treated his daughter. Her father never approved of her dating the reality TV star, who is 16 years her senior. In fact, Lionel even threatened to take Sofia out of his will over the entire situation.

“Sofia has moved out of Scott’s house. She has been living at Lionel’s house for the past couple of days. She is looking for her own place,” according to People’s source.

While Sofia is undoubtedly taking the breakup more seriously than Disick appears to be taking it, the source confirmed that Richie is dealing with it.

“She seems to be doing okay. She is surrounding herself with girlfriends and keeping busy.”

It sounds like she has a reasonable plan for moving on and away from Disick, who doesn’t quite seem to have his life together yet at age 35. If he’s still drinking and cheating and flirting with other women, then perhaps it is better for Richie to move onward and upward away from what could well become another trainwreck situation for him. They’ve already spent about a year together, and it doesn’t look like he’s learned much from his past mistakes.

Disick’s relationship with Richie is the first serious one he’s been in since his split with Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated for nine years and with whom he shares three children: Penelope, Mason, and Reign. Prior to dating Disick, Richie had dated singer Justin Bieber for a time.