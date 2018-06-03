Miranda Pauley Photo: Teacher Smiles In Mugshot After Arrest For Sexual Relationship With Student

Police said she engaged in a relationship with a high school student, including one incident that took place within the school.

Miranda Pauley is under arrest for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, and the teacher’s smiling mugshot is getting viral attention.

Pauley is a teacher at Patrick Henry High School in Virginia, and was arrested this week on allegations that she carried on a sexual relationship with a student, including at least one incident that took place at the high school. As WTVR reported, she was arrested at the school and escorted out by deputies.

Officials from the district said they are taking the allegations seriously, and Pauley was fired from her position as a biology teacher. The 34-year-old Pauley had been a teacher at the school in the county since 2006.

“This news is very disturbing, and we take these matters seriously,” Chris R. Whitley, a spokesperson for Hanover County Public Schools, said. “We became aware of the arrest this afternoon and immediately referred it to our Human Resources Department. While our policy prohibits the release of specific details concerning personnel-related matters, we will continue to work closely and in full cooperation with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.”

The story is a familiar one to local residents. As WTVR noted, another teacher at the same high school had been arrested on charges of sex with a student earlier in the same school year.

In December, 45-year-old Walter Summerfield was also arrested after what police said was a long investigation. Police said the teacher engaged in a sexual relationship with a student, with the relationship starting over spring break of the previous year. A 26-year Navy veteran, Summerfield was working as an instructor in the Patrick Henry High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Miranda Pauley got national attention this week for her charges and for a smiling mugshot, which made the rounds on social media. The Daily Mail published other photos of Pauley from her social media, including shots of her posing with students in a classroom and wearing one of the school’s athletic jerseys.

Details about the relationship were not immediately available, including the age of the alleged victim or how the relationship started.

Miranda Pauley was charged with four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of use of a communication system for crimes against children, all felony counts. She was freed on a $50,000 bond, and is not permitted to have any contact with the alleged victim or to have unsupervised contact with any person under 18 years old.