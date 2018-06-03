Chrissy Teigen Shared Adorable Photo Of Newborn Son Miles Napping In Her Arms

The precious baby boy looked so comfortable next to his mother.

Nothing is more adorable than a sleeping baby. But when that baby is the beautiful son of a gorgeous supermodel and a handsome singer, the cuteness level is off the charts.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s sweet baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens, was the star of his mom’s Instagram Story earlier today. In the short video clip, the tiny tot is cozily resting in his loving mother’s arms as the two lay in bed.

Teigen, known for her honesty, is makeup-free in the video — and she doesn’t seem to care. All that mattered in that moment was her napping baby, which is something new moms can’t get enough of.

The 32-year-old color commentator on Lip Sync Battle gave birth to Miles just two weeks ago, on May 17.

“So he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises,” she recently said on Twitter. “We are in love.”

He was a few weeks early, said Teigen. Her expected due date was June 6, she said in a tweet dated May 27.

“I cannot believe Miles isn’t even supposed to be out of my belly yet,” she said.

Miles is the second child for Teigen and 39-year-old Legend. Big sister Luna Simone is 2-years-old.

After giving birth to Luna on April 14, 2016, Teigen battled postpartum depression. She wrote about her struggles in an essay for Glamour magazine.

“I had everything I needed to be happy,” she said. “And yet, for much of the last year, I felt unhappy.”

She continued, “I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people.”

It’s a little too early to tell if Teigen will again suffer from postpartum.

The model and the “All of Me” singer have been married since Sept. 14, 2013. They dated for six years before walking down the aisle to make their union legal. The two first met in 2007 when Teigen was cast in Legend’s music video for the song, “Stereo.”

Miles made his social media debut on May 20 when his mom posted a picture of him on her Instagram page.

“We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” Teigen said in the photo’s caption. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

Legend posted the same pic to his Instagram that same day, writing “Our new love” as his caption.

On May 28, the proud mama posted the first snap of both of her babies together on Instagram. The photo features Miles in his bassinet, wearing a gray onesie, with his tiny feet in the air. Luna stands over her brother, attempting to put a blue pacifier in his mouth.

Expect to see many more pics of Miles as he grows up. His parents aren’t shy about sharing what goes on in their life on social media.