Gwen Stefani Dances To ‘Hollaback Girl’ At Friend’s Wedding, Takes Sweet Photo With Blake Shelton

The singer plays videographer as her man helps out at a Texas wedding.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are the best wedding guests ever. The high-profile musical couple attended a good friend’s wedding in Texas over the weekend, and they took over the reception. Gwen posted a series of photos and shaky videos to her Instagram story, as her country singing boyfriend fulfilled his duties as a groomsman in the bridal party.

Stefani shared a video of Shelton arriving at the reception with a lucky bridesmaid, as well as a series of other snaps that show him joking around with some of the other guests and members of the bridal party. Stefani jokingly called her video clip the “worst filming ever.”

Gwen also posted a snap of her man dining at the head table as well as his sweet pose with some starstruck flower girls. While Blake was a busy man at this wedding, Gwen was able to squeeze in a sweet selfie with her boyfriend of three years.

Later, the DJ played Gwen Stefani’s hit song “Hollaback Girl,” and that’s when the party really started. The former No Doubt frontwoman gave the other guests a free mini-concert when she jumped up to sing and dance along to her 2004 hit.

“Pulled on to the dance floor,” Gwen captioned the footage, before adding a banana emoji.

According to People, the wedding took place at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas. Stefani wore a black and white dress and over-the-knee boots, while Shelton wore a traditional black suit and tie with a simple white boutonnière.

While they are super fun wedding guests, there’s no telling if or when Blake and Gwen will take on the role of bride and groom themselves. Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015 after getting close while working together on The Voice, and they have both repeatedly been asked if they plan to tie the knot. Earlier this year, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Gwen and Blake aren’t planning to marry any time soon.

“Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now,” the insider dished. “They are on cloud nine for each other. They know they have found their true soulmate.”

But just last month, Gwen, who shares three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Blake all the time.

“You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him,” Stefani said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time.”