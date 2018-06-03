Sophie Brussaux, Mother Of Drake’s Alleged Child, Reportedly Offered $100 K To Share Her Story

The company suggests that Sophie could also "show her derriere" during the Q&A.

Sophie Brussaux, the woman who allegedly gave birth to a child fathered by Drake, has reportedly been offered $100,000 by an adult webcam company, to “tell her story.” TMZreports that Brussaux was offered this huge amount of money from CamSoda who proposed that she do a one-hour long Q&A session where she can be open about her experience with the Canadian-born rapper. The appearance would be streamed to its millions of fans worldwide.

According to TMZ, in the offer, the company also suggests that Brussaux could showcase “her famous derriere (to really show Drake what he’s missing out on).” The company sent the letter to the French adult film actress on Wednesday but TMZ says that she has not responded to their request for an interview.

Although her connection to Drake had been previously reported, Sophie Brussaux and her son Adonis were thrust into the media spotlight after rapper Pusha T released a diss track, “The Story Of Addidon,” against Drake in which he accused him of being a “deadbeat dad.” Pusha also claimed that Drake had planned to include Adonis in the marketing campaign for his Addidas clothing line. The name of the line was allegedly going to be “Addidon,” a contraction of Addidas and his alleged son’s name.

The “Nice For What” rapper has not directly confirmed that he’s the father of Sophie Brussaux’s child. Another TMZ article claims that Drake has been financially supporting her and the child. Their sources have reported that he’s been “taking care” of her since she gave birth and previous to that too. They add that Drake plans to take a paternity test to legally confirm the truth but that he has a strong suspicion that the child could be his. Drake was also set to reveal everything about his alleged son in his upcoming album, sources say, but that may change because of the Pusha T track.

As Complex reports, Pusha T declared himself the winner of the beef between him and Drake during an interview with The Cruz Show. But it may not be over just yet. According to All Hip Hop, Drake might be filming a movie to diss the rapper who’s also known as King Push. Rapper Daylyt, who says he was also dissed on Pusha’s album, shared Drake’s film plans on Twitter. He added that there would be no rapping during said diss film. A movie might just be the best avenue for Drake to convey his message given that he got his start in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Drake’s upcoming album, named Scorpion, is set to be released this month.