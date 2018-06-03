Orange is The New Black actress Laura Prepon just said “I Do” to longtime beau Ben Foster.

The couple got engaged in the fall of 2016 just a few months before they welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Ella. Prepon shared news of their happy nuptials on her Instagram over the weekend, thanking fans for all their love and support. The wedding seemed to be an intimate affair after Prepon admitted that planning their special day had been especially difficult this year. Foster was busy filming two movies while Prepon had just wrapped filming on the latest season of Orange is The New Black back in January.

The actress attended the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and told E! News that the couple was hoping for a small wedding, but they had so many friends and family to invite that Prepon was having trouble with her save-the-dates. Her OITNB crew alone took up 50 spaces at the wedding.

Prepon donned a sleeveless wedding gown with a huge bouquet of roses while Foster sported a vest and a dapper hat. Prepon opened up about her relationship with the actor and their growing family to Kelly Ripa on her morning talk show, admitting her pregnancy had snuck up on her and gushing about her plans once the baby was born. Prepon has also praised her now-husband, calling him the love of her life.

The couple, who have managed to keep their romance mostly private by avoiding social media, have known each other for years. Prepon dated That 70’s Show co-star Danny Masterson’s brother until 2007. She then dated another Foster, actor Scott Michael Foster, from 2008 to 2013. Her husband was linked to House of Cards actress Robin Wright for three years, with the two becoming engaged before calling things off 11 months later. The couple worked things out and got back together but ultimately broke off their engagement again in 2015.

Foster is a good friend of the Mastersons and first met the actress when she starred in the hit comedy series. It seems like things have come full-circle for the pair who quietly began dating back in the summer of 2016. Fans didn’t even know the two were an item until Prepon flashed her engagement ring from Foster at a film premiere in October of that same year, a conscious choice from the star who’s been open about her desire to keep her private life private.

We’re wishing these two all the best of luck.