San Diego Marathon Shooting: Police Respond To Reports Of Active Shooter At Finish Line

Reports say at least four people were shot by the gunman, who was on a rooftop.

An active shooter has opened fire at the finish line of a San Diego marathon, reports have indicated.

As NBC San Diego reported, police have responded to the Rock ‘N’ Roll San Diego Marathon. It was not yet clear if there were an casualties. Local reports indicate that the gunman was on a rooftop and was located by police. Local reporters noted that at least four people were shot, including a police officer who was apprehending the gunman. Reporter Alicia Summers later clarified that the officer may have accidentally shot himself in the foot.

Witnesses reported a massive police presence in downtown San Diego, and some shared video of police cars racing to the scene of the shooting.

Within an hour of the first report, the Associated Press reported that there was no longer a threat. The marathon was able to resume after police cleared the scene, and some of those competing in the race shared pictures after crossing the finish line, showing that the race had returned to normal.

There were conflicting reports about where the shooting took place, with some saying it was at the finish line and others identifying it only as somewhere along the route of the race.

BREAKING: Police say no threat after shooting suspect arrested near San Diego marathon route; no immediate word on casualties. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2018

Some of the reports appeared to show police apprehending the gunman on the roof of a parking structure.

Suspect in custody as police officer is shot apprehending live shooter in San Diegohttps://t.co/ROGMsolbeY pic.twitter.com/s16pGrrFWu — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 3, 2018

JUST IN: Cops respond to reports of active shooting near San Diego marathon finish line https://t.co/hIf9wahvAn — New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2018

#BreakingNews. Possible active shooter in Downtown San Diego. First responders are still gathering info. but say suspect was on a rooftop with a gun, PD unit located him and an officer shot himself. Medic 4 reported possible victims but not clear yet @News8 @CBS8 — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) June 3, 2018

To many, the reports of the San Diego marathon shooting sparked memories of the 2013 bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. In that incident, which left three people dead and close to 300 injured, sparked a week-long search for the suspects that ended in a shootout just outside of Boston. Security around the Boston Marathon and around other subsequent marathons has been tighter in the wake of that attack.

The identity of the alleged San Diego marathon shooter was no disclosed, but local reports said it was a woman.