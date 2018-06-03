Pregnant Kat Von D Celebrates Marriage To Leafar Seyer With Wedding For Friends & Family

The quirky couple honored their union with a red-themed bash.

Even though tattoo artist and makeup mogul Kat Von D was officially married to musician Leafar Seyer on Feb. 21, they held a more formal ceremony in front of family and friends on Saturday, June 2. However, this wedding was anything but traditional!

The pregnant bride wore a bright red dress and veil from designer Adolfo Sanchez, according to E! News.

The former star of reality TV shows Miami Ink and, her own spinoff, L.A. Ink, which both aired on TLC, is very fond of the striking color. In addition to her ensemble, there were red tablecloths and red lighting, reported E!

On May 16, Von D posted a pic on Instagram of several red cakes that she was test-tasting for the wedding. “We love the idea of showing the world that you don’t have to sacrifice luxury/quality by choosing not to exploit animals in any way,” she said of the vegan desserts.

In that same post, Kat stated that the couple did not have a gift registry. Instead, she wanted her wedding guests to make a donation to one of their favorite animal rights organizations, Animal Equality.

When Von D and Seyer originally tied the knot in February, she said, “I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend.” She followed that with a black heart emoji and a phrase in Spanish, “Juntos en vida y en muerte,” which translates to “together in life and death.”

Both Von D and Seyer have Hispanic backgrounds. The 36-year-old mother-to-be was born Katherine von Drachenberg in Mexico to Argentinian parents. Forty-two-year-old Seyer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, was also born in Mexico.

The newlyweds announced they were expecting on May 8 with a photo of the two in which Von D is cradling her growing baby bump. “It’s a boy,” she revealed on Twitter.

The Prayers singer posted the same picture on Instagram, saying that life gifted him “the greatest of joys” just when he thought he had it all.

“I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar,” he added, revealing the baby boy’s name. Leafar is the proud papa’s real first name, Rafael, spelled backwards.

No word yet on when Von D, who is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her makeup line Kat Von D Beauty this year, is due.

She was previously married to fellow tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003-2007. She then went on to date Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx from 2008-2010. Von D got engaged to her next two lovers, West Coast Choppers founder/reality TV personality/Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James (2010-2011), and electronic music producer/DJ Deadmau5 (2012-2013).