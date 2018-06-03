Fans of the scripted series shouldn't give up hope just yet.

Fans of the Bravo scripted series Imposters were crushed this week when they heard that the network had pulled the plug on what has become a popular show with a stellar cast. At this time, the June 7 episode of Imposters, now in its second season, will serve as not only the season finale, but the series finale.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Imposters has what Bravo calls a “small but loyal fan base,” but even though the show has been a hit on Netflix, Season 2 ratings were seen as waning. But as Bravo is moving away from the scripted drama, Netflix is being considered as a new home for Imposters.

Deadline explains that Imposters is about a grifter and her marks when the tables are turned.

“Imposters is a dark comedy that followed Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a grifter who leaves her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything, including their hearts. But the dynamic changes when her three latest targets — Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) — team up to track her down. Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben co-starred, while Uma Thurman had a recurring role on the show.”

Despite continuously providing excellent scripts with top talent, Imposters slipped in the ratings for its second season, likely due to a lack of marketing support and promotions. Imposters has Adam Brooks and Paul Edelstein serving as executive producers.

Hidden Remote is wondering if now that Bravo is taking a pass on Imposters, will Netflix come to the rescue for a Season 3? Bravo continues to promote the show as a season finale and not a series finale, so could this mean the story continues?

Netflix has been known to step in and save a series or two, and it has successfully provided a home for other Bravo scripted series like Lisa Edelstein’s The Girlfriend’s Guide To Divorce. Fans are arguing that Imposters deserves one last season to allow its story to come to a natural end.

Sandy C. from Hidden Remote suggests that the best way to show support right now for Imposters would be to rewatch Season 1 on Netflix and support the cast and production of the show on Twitter and other social media. Even though Netflix passed on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it doesn’t mean that they won’t take a chance on a show which demonstrated so much promise with the age 18-49 demographic.